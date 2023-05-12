Sergio Scariolo is not coming to Real | Sport

It seems that Sergio Scariolo will not take over Real Madrid…

Source: Profimedia/Michele Nucci

The Spanish media announced that Sergio Scariolo is close to joining Real Madrid. Allegedly, negotiations have already begun and the coach of the Spanish national team has also received the “green light” from the federation to come to Madrid. But it seems that nothing will come of it, at least that’s what they claim from Bologna.

Scarolo leads Virtus and from that club they point out that he will be on the bench of the same team next season as well. “We had some very positive moments this season, such as victories against Real and Barcelona, ​​there were also matches that we could have won, but we didn’t, although we are satisfied with what we did. We hope to be part of the Euroleague next season as well, we are working on that’s why we belong there. As for Skariol, he has a contract with us and is fully committed to it“, said Luka Baraldi, general manager of Viruts, as reported by “Sportando”.

However, not long after this statement, new information arrived from the American media. Reportedly, Scariolo has been in a meeting with Toronto president Masai Ujiri and is one of the candidates to sit on the Raptors bench. If that were to happen, he would become only the second European expert to do so, later Serbian coach Igor Kokoškov, who led Phoenix.

Let us remind you that for some time there has been speculation about the coaching carousel in the Euroleague. Apparently, Pablo Laso will take over Bayern Munich, Andrea Trinkieri will become the new head of Virtus, and Skariolo will replace Ćus Mateo at Real. The season is slowly coming to an end…

