Sergio Scariolo is Real Madrid’s main target for next season.

Source: YouTube/BC Partizan TV/Printscreen

Real Madrid secured a place among the eight best in the Euroleague, as well as home court advantage in the quarterfinals, but that will not save Ćus Mateo. As things stand, Madrid want a change on the bench for next season and that is certain.

There were already rumors about the arrival of Xavi Pasquale, and now it has been revealed that the main target is Sergio Scariolo. The Italian expert, who currently leads Virtus, for which Miloš Teodosić also plays, could change the team in a few months. This is what the Greek portal “SDNA” claims.

Negotiations are reportedly at an advanced stage. “President of the Spanish Basketball Association Jorge Garbahosa gave the green light and informed Scariol that he would have nothing against taking over Real and thus follow the development of Spanish basketball“, the text states. Let’s remind you, Skariolo is also the coach of Spain, with whom he won the European Championship last year.