There’s an arrest for homicide homicides in California. A man suspected of being a serial killer. It’s about the truck driver Wesley Brownlee, 43, arrested Saturday in the city of Stockton, about 80 miles from San Francisco. And today we discover new details. He is suspected of killing six men and injuring a woman in the past 18 months. Even if the charges for now only concern three crimes.

Police said Brownlee was targeting another possible victim at the time of the arrest. The district attorney, Tori Verber Salazar, indicated that they are ready to challenge him for more murders. “We are waiting for further evidence to be drawn up which will most likely allow us the opportunity to add such allegations,” Salazar explained.