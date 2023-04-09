Serie A, Atalanta-Bologna 0-2 – THE breaking latest news

Sampdoria-Cremonese 2-3 – THE breaking latest news

Champions braking for Atalanta – Atalanta’s umpteenth setback towards the Champions League comes at the hands of Bologna which forces them to a fifth home knockout. Sansone unlocks it at mid-height at the beginning of the second half, caught by the former Barrow on the offside edge, Orsolini closes it in the final: the pupil Thiago Motta is only 5 points behind the master Gasperini. Felsinei good at putting the challenge to sleep, while the locals have a flashback in the half hour, when Lookman triggers Hojlund’s double chance with his through ball, slammed against Skorupski and Soumaoro, and the Polish goalkeeper also catches the tap-in of a diving header Zappacosta, lined up on the left with Maehle on the right due to the finishing problems of the left-handed Ruggeri. Previously, always on the axis between the two attackers with the prematurely injured Pasalic (turned right ankle, Boga enters in the 24th minute), there had been the foray of the Dane wrapped up in the slalom. Lookman (15′) scored from twenty metres, the guest break by Kyriakopoulos was much more dangerous, returning to the right in the 22nd minute to commit Musso from the line. Gasperini resorts to a heavy attack with the entry of Zapata (behind, Demiral for Scalvini). Motta too, just over the tenth, revolutionizes the offensive front with the other ex Orsolini (entered at half-time for Soriano) and Zirzkzee (for the forerunner), while Dominguez corroborates the midfielder by removing Barrow from the fray. Doubling close right on the Dominguez-Zirkzee axis, but thwarted by the high and wide undersized excavation of the second (19′). Back and forth between Hojlund and Kyriakopoulos between 28′ and 29′: Skorupski good in two stages on the break from Boga’s cross to return from the short side to the left of the area, less Musso who almost gets surprised by the Greek’s cross-shot. Again Boga takes the back line in favor of a split by Zappacosta, later replaced by Muriel for the transition to 4-2-3-1, but is stopped by a sweep by Lucumì not far from the goal line. Two minutes and Orsolini supports the net on Zirkzee’s shot rejected by Musso, but he is offside and Orsato warns him for running under the away sector without a shirt. The second attempt, however, is good: ball received by the line mate on the right trocar, sprint, Palomino eluded and low left in the direction of the far post 4′ from the 90′. Then the gesture of the hands to the ears to ‘peck’ the public, and the exultation despite the fact that Orsolini himself is an ex of the Goddess. Then in the 92nd minute Posch throws his right foot across the line with Ferguson without crossing; Skorupski blocks Muriel and ends there.

Sampdoria close to B, Cremonese conquers Ferraris – It’s a defeat that almost means a sentence for Sampdoria, Serie B is very close by now. The exploit of the Cremonese who conquered their first away success of the season, a 3-2 win in the 95th minute, sparked a little hope for the Lombards even if the road to salvation is still extremely complicated. Sernicola’s extraordinary shot in the 5th minute of added time gives Ballardini’s boys a victory that brings confidence and more optimism. For Sampdoria yet another missed opportunity, now two direct clashes with Lecce and Spezia but raising their heads after this flop will be decidedly difficult. Yet Sampdoria’s start had been excellent with the lead in the 15th minute when Augello masterfully brushed in for Leris from the left who burned Quagliata and beat the opposing goalkeeper with a powerful and effective header. It’s the Ligurians who lead the dance leaving only the crumbs to Cremonese, Stankovic’s 4-2-3-1 works with Leris, Cuisance and Djuricic who bring imagination and bubbles to the Dorian game. Winks tries from distance in the 24th minute but the ball misses the target. Ravagna, Sampdoria goalkeeper, is a non-paying spectator: it’s always Sampdoria that produces a lot but fails to finalize when Zanoli’s gold medal solo on the right could end better. It’s 28′ but Carnesecchi rejects the shot with Cuisance waiting for his teammate’s assist. There was more Cremonese before the break because Ballardini’s team nearly equalized with Bianchetti’s header but then caught Sampdoria in the 35th minute. Cross from Quagliata’s left, Ghiglione coordinates and strikes: the ball touches the ground and then takes a trajectory that deceives Ravaglia, there is a rescue attempt on the line by Winks but it is too late. In the second half Stankovic plays the Lammers card to give more substance to the attack, the move brings the right effects. First the descent of Augello with a close shot that is rejected by Meitè, then in the 9th minute Lammers inspires Djuricic who gets everything wrong in front of Carnesecchi: the playmaker’s shot is neutralized by the outgoing goalkeeper. Sampdoria, however, believes it and in the 21st minute Lammers anticipates everyone and transforms Augello’s cross into pure gold. Is everything easy for Sampdoria? Wrong, the Cremonese has a great value. He believes it until his very last breath. First Dessers crossed for Lochoshvili who scored with a chest strike ahead of Nuytinck. We are at sunset of the match. But it’s not over. Because in extra time Afena – Gyan enters the Sampdoria area and makes the post tremble. The action continues and from the edge Sernicola draws the perfect parable that ends up at the top corner. Game over for Sampdoria, Cremonese can still hope.

