Serie A – Atalanta-Roma 3-1 report cards: Zapata force of nature, what a mistake Rui Patricio

Atalanta-Roma, a match valid for the 31st day of Serie A, ended with a score of 3-1 thanks to goals from Pasalic, Toloi and Koopmeiners. With this result, the Dea rises to 52 points in the standings, just -4 from the fourth place currently occupied by Roma and Milan at 56 points. Below are the votes for the protagonists of the match.

Atalanta’s report cards

Mark SPORTIELLO 5.5 – A little slow on goal; and who slept on the subsequent punishment on Pellegrini’s post. Roma had two shots on goal… And at times they score two goals. Not very sure.

Raphael TOLOI 7 – Like the entire defensive line of the Bergamo players, he plays a precise game with great attention. Add to this the goal that closes the match.

Weight DJIMSITI 6,5 – Leads the defense with experience, leaving little space for both Abraham and Solbakken. Then he takes a stomp and has to leave the field. But it’s a signal to the Goddess… From 73′ José Luis PALOMINO 6.5 – A signal because 5 seconds after entering the field he goes with a header which actually leads to the 2-0 goal. However, pardoned by the referee shortly after: the intervention on Dybala is almost criminal.

Giorgio SCALVINI 6.5 – His high blood pressure on Abraham is the secret ingredient that leads to the Atalanta lead goal. But beyond that there is flexibility: even tonight he ends up covering two different roles with great quality. Another important evening for a young man of absolute prowess.

David ZAPPACOSTA 6 – The Goddess doesn’t push much to the right tonight, but her match remains attentive and flawless.

Marten DE ROON 6.5 – The usual effective defensive screen. Precious match in the middle of the field, made up of readings and interventions always with the right times.

EDERSON 6 – Dictate the rhythms of a high pressing characteristic of the Goddess. A little less precise than usual in setting, but still positive. Dal 95’ Brandon SOPPY – sv.

Joakim MAEHLE 6 – His evenings have been more effective in terms of offensive drive. But even the Danish makes no mistakes and is positive, like all the Goddess. Dall’81’ Merih DEMIRAL – lv.

Teun KOOPMEINERS 7 – The return is precious, because he is a player who confirms himself with quality times, readings and plays. And also instinct: see, to be believed, the shot that closed the match after the gift from Rui Patricio.

Mario PASALIC 7 – The goal is an authentic pearl: a left foot on the fly, turning around, which once again confirms the goodness of the technical means available. Dall’83’ Rasmus HOJLUND – St.

Duvan ZAPATA 7 – Impressive physical condition. He plants himself there in front and sends half of Roma’s defense out of his mind, which tries – without success – to bring him down in advances and in his work with his back to goal. In addition to all this, there is Pasalic’s goal assist. Big. Dal 96′ Luis MURIEL – sv.

Coach Gian Piero GASPERINI 7 – Aware of being faced with a Rome reworked in the interpreters and tired from the efforts of the cup, he fields a Goddess who starts ‘at full speed’ right away. His Atalanta, quite simply, play a more brilliant game than Roma, essentially winning all the duels. Many points lost here and there this year, otherwise she too would be there to play for the Champions League. Which is still far away, at the moment, only 4 points.

Rome’s report cards

Rui PATRICIO 4.5 – The mistake in the final is serious because it jeopardizes the hope of a comeback: in fact Pellegrini had scored for half a minute.

Gianluca MANCINI 5.5 – He suffers from the physicality of a newfound Zapata. And to this we add a blow to the head at the start which certainly does not contribute to helping the lucidity of the game. Dal 64′ Paulo DYBALA 6 – It affects little. He enters and after a few seconds he is already touching his flexor. Palomino gives him the coup de grace with an income worthy of the penal code.

Roger IBANEZ 5 – A constant suffering. Zapata slaughters him physically. He doesn’t win a duel, he misses some readings. Output is imprecise. Bad.

Diego LLORENTE 5 – Spanish is also bad. Who suffers from the variety of men in the Nerazzurri and who puts the ball hit by Toloi on goal.

Clever CELIK 5.5 – Try some cross inside. Basically in thin air or for the defense of the people of Bergamo.

Edward BOVE 5.5 – A rather colorless performance there in the middle of the field, where he suffers from pressure from the Bergamo players. Dal 64’ Nemanja MATIC 6 – Come in and try to put some order in a midfield that has long been subdued both physically and in terms of ideas. She doesn’t find much help around him though.

Bryan CRISTANT 5,5 – It often runs empty, failing to engrave inside a median which is often the territory of the Goddess.

Nicola ZALEWSKI 5.5 – On the left it does not create great dangers for the Atalanta rearguard. He shows up for a valuable double dribbling, but then loses a game time and the action vanishes. From 64′ Leonardo SPINAZZOLA 6 – Few chances to find space and make a difference.

Ola SOLBAKKEN 6 – He disguises himself as a ‘9’ to allow Abraham to roam the field even a bit. He plays a generous match, but creates very little offensively. Dal 64′ Stephan EL SHAARAWY 6 – Almost always doubled on touched balls, he finds himself playing a complicated game.

Lorenzo PILGRIMS 6.5 – There is the goal that deludes Roma, just as there is a post from a free kick. The last to give up even on a lackluster evening.

Tammy ABRAHAM 5 – He wanders around the field stooping, sometimes, even too excessively. And it is precisely from one of these situations, managed in a somewhat naive way, that the ball gets blown which then becomes Atalanta’s 1-0 goal. From 81′ Andrea BELOTTI 6,5 – Nice play that sends Pellegrini into the goal for the goal.

there. Jose MOURINHO 6 – In an emergency, with so many men in pain, with a short bench, with injuries during the match, playing worse… Despite all this, he still remains in the game until the end. The moment wasn’t easy as well as tonight’s away match. Not much to blame.

