Home » Serie A – Change the standings / 15 points returned to Allegri and co.
World

Serie A – Change the standings / 15 points returned to Allegri and co.

by admin
Serie A – Change the standings / 15 points returned to Allegri and co.

The ranking of our championship changes completely. The points have been returned to the Old Lady. Here are the new positions

Now it’s official: returned momentarily the fifteen points to the Old Lady. The Turin team returns to third place in the standings and everything changes completely. Let’s see the new ranking in detail. As previously mentioned, the Bianconeri are back in full swing for a placement in the Champions League. Now it actually becomes hard comeback for other companies like the Milanese. With the return of Allegri’s team, Roma climb to fourth place and consequently both the Rossoneri and the Neroazzurri are out. However, everything could still change because the decision made during this day has not yet been definitively confirmed.

Article being updated.

April 20, 2023 (change April 20, 2023 | 19:12)

© breaking latest news

See also  Another vicious imitation incident Japanese man arrested for attempted arson in a train | Japan | Train | Sina Military

You may also like

breaking latest news Radiocrime + Free City in...

Dengue, already 39 dead in Argentina. The infectious...

Dubai officials said they are discussing cooperation with...

Superliga playoff schedule | Sport

Totti-Ilary separation, villa in Eur will cost her...

“With a pacemaker I go back to doing...

Mark Lanegan, critic of his book The Devil...

Vatican representative to OSCE: measures to combat human...

EU Parliament, ok with negotiating mandate for migration...

Crvena zvezda Sailor Bar | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy