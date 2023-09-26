Serie A: Juventus-Lecce 1-0 | ANSA.it

Juventus beat Lecce 1-0 in the first match of the sixth matchday of the Serie A championship. Milik scored the goal in the 12th minute of the second half. Lecce ended with 10 men due to Kaba’s expulsion (second yellow card) in injury time.

A strike from Milik at the start of the second half and Juve got back up: the Bianconeri beat Lecce 1-0 and made up for the defeat in Reggio Emilia. The performance of Danilo and his teammates, however, was far from convincing, even if all that mattered to him was winning. D’Aversa returns from the Stadium with zero points, suffers his first defeat, but his team confirms the excellent impression made in the first league outings.

Allegri’s turnover is a reasoned one, as he chooses to make four changes compared to the bad evening against Sassuolo. Szczesny is there but not Gatti, Rugani plays instead of him with Danilo and Bremer. The coach changes a winger, Kostic with Cambiaso, and a midfielder, Miretti with Fagioli, then confirms McKennie, Locatelli and Rabiot. In attack, the one chosen at rest between Chiesa and Vlahovic is the Serbian, with Milik alongside the 1997 class. D’Aversa proposes the same trident seen against Genoa with Krstovic between Almqvist and Strefezza, then changes a lot: in the back quartet he is only Pongracic confirmed, then Baschirotto returns to the team and Venuti and Dorgu play on the lanes. “The team has a lot of anger after a defeat that didn’t do us any good” assures sporting director Giuntoli in the pre-match, already in the first two minutes of the match Rabiot finds the goal with a central shot and Cambiaso’s attempt is blocked by the Giallorossi defense .

Then Lecce emerges and, galvanized by the 11 points gained in the first five days, plays with personality and courage, even without creating great opportunities. Midway through the first half, Milik’s conclusion, easily controlled by the goalkeeper, gave new energy to Allegri’s boys who came close to taking the lead twice: first with Falcone who failed to hold McKennie’s cross and risked a mess with Pongracic, then with the diagonal left-footed shot from Chiesa that grazes the post. It’s only the 26th minute, yet it’s the last sign of a Juve who are accompanied to the locker room by the deafening whistles of the Stadium. Allegri, however, decides not to change anything and his team takes a risk after a while, but Almqvist is closed at the last minute by Cambiaso and Rugani.

Juventus makes the most of the first opportunity of the second half: cross from McKennie, clearance from Rabiot and strike from Milik, the Bianconeri move forward after the VAR check of the prolonged and confused action. D’Aversa tries to take it back with a trio of substitutions and inserts Sansone, Gendrey and the former Rafia, Allegri responds with Kostic and Gatti before launching Vlahovic 13 minutes from the end. However, there are no real opportunities to be seen, neither for the Bianconeri to double their lead nor for the Giallorossi to equalise. Lecce then also ends up with 10 men due to the expulsion of Kaba for a second yellow card, the second for simulation, but the result no longer changes: Juve wins, the Bianconeri will live a night as second in the standings waiting for Milan. The next round involves particularly complicated challenges for both: Juve will go to Bergamo for the match against Atalanta, Lecce will host the Italian champions Napoli in search of redemption after a hesitant start.

