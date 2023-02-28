Juventus-Turin 1-1 DIRECT for the last match of the 24th day of Serie A

GOL

In the 16th minute Juventus-Turin 1-1. Draw for the Cuadrado bankers

In the 2nd minute Juventus-Turin 0-1. Karamoh gives the grenade the advantage

The derby is always the derby, Massimiliano Allegri thinks so too. “It’s important for Toro, but it is also and above all important for us because we want to continue the climb” says the Juventus coach on the eve of the derby who no longer talks about salvation but ‘sees’ the top of the standings again . And in the meantime Pogba reappears, perhaps this is really the right time. The bianconeri know very well what they have to do, proceed one step at a time to reach the final goal: “The step we have to take is to catch Bologna who have moved three points above us by beating Inter, but a difficult match awaits us”. Toro have won only one derby from 1995 to today (in April 2015 Allegri was sitting on the Juve bench, ed) and have never managed to breach the Allianz Stadium, but the Tuscan warns against Juric’s team: “They play aggressively, give pressure and attack a lot – the strengths of the grenade for Allegri – and we won’t have to play on tiptoe because otherwise we risk taking them: we respect Toro, they have good players and the Croatian coach always gives a great organization”.

The standings say that Juve are a point ahead of their cousins ​​despite the penalty, but in reality there would be as many as 16 points of difference: “The -15 is not our thing, we have overcome this situation and we have reassessed ourselves after the reaction after Napoli and the rebound against Monza and we must not lose certainties because we have scored 47 points”. It would mean being second together with Inter Milan with one game less, with Napoli up 18 who are, however, competing in a separate league: “The important thing is to keep working, we have to try to get to the end of the season having scored points for finish in the top four net of the sanctions and what will happen – continues Allegri – and also to continue the paths in the other competitions: we will have the semi-final of the Italian cup and the round of 16 of the Europa League against the fourth force of the Bundesliga, we want to fill further the calendar”.

He has never violated the Stadium and on paper he is clearly inferior, but Torino wants to try the feat against Juventus. “We are ready for the derby, sometimes the weakest wins” said Ivan Juric on the eve of the derby. The grenades have their weapons to try to trip up their cousins: “We are different as organics, but we want to try it with desire, enthusiasm and grit – continues the Croatian – also because we give our best all year round”. In the locker room there is the air of someone who is aware that they can do it: “Today I saw the team a little too tense, we have to play free heads – explains Juric – also because we have always played the derbies well, making them fought right up to the ‘last”. On the black and white side, however, there is a Di Maria who has never been in as good shape as in the last period: “The way he has played this month will be difficult to keep up with, but we hope to limit him” the moves to stem the main source of play Merry. In Toro, on the other hand, the main doubts are for the midfield couple: “I think Ricci will take over during the match, he’s back from a muscle problem and I wouldn’t want to lose him again – says the coach on the former Empoli player – while Ilic hasn’t taken care of well some time ago because he wanted to go to the World Cup but I think he will play”. The Serbian is the favourite, alongside him one between Adopo and Linetty, while Rodriguez can be lifted on the midline with Singo on the opposite out.