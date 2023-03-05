Home World Serie A – Kean, record expulsion in Roma-Juventus: enters and takes the red light after 41 seconds
Serie A – Kean, record expulsion in Roma-Juventus: enters and takes the red light after 41 seconds

Serie A – Kean, record expulsion in Roma-Juventus: enters and takes the red light after 41 seconds
Nightmare and record-breaking evening for Moise Kean: the Juventus striker in fact remedied a sensational expulsion in the final minutes of Roma-Juventus, Sunday postponement of the 25th day of Serie A and won 1-0 by the Giallorossi at the Olimpico. Entered in the 89th minute in place of Cuadrado to contribute to the Juventus final forcing, Kean saw the red card waved by referee Maresca about forty seconds after entering the pitch.

The decision of the race director is impeccable. After a confrontation on the trocar with Mancini, Kean reacted to a prolonged hold by the Roma defender by kicking him: the classic case of a reaction foul with violent conduct which will most likely be sanctioned by the sports judge with a two-match disqualification.

The contrast between Gianluca Mancini and Moise Kean that led to the expulsion of the Juventus striker during Roma-Juventus – Serie A 2022-23

Mou: "I'm still struggling to accept the defeat in Cremona"

Allegri: “Perhaps Kean was nervous because he hadn’t played”

Speaking to DAZN, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri commented on Kean’s expulsion after the match: “Kean made a mistake and apologized. He put the team in difficulty, we need to learn lessons from these things. Among other things, he was a foul in his favor. He had a wrong reaction. Maybe he was nervous because he hadn’t played…”.

Allegri: “If they compare me to Mou I’m happy, he won 26 trophies!”

Allegri: “Kean apologized. Maybe he was nervous because he hadn’t played”

Roma-Juventus 1-0 report cards: Rui Patricio decisive, Vlahovic and Di Maria rejected

