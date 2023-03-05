The decision of the race director is impeccable. After a confrontation on the trocar with Mancini, Kean reacted to a prolonged hold by the Roma defender by kicking him: the classic case of a reaction foul with violent conduct which will most likely be sanctioned by the sports judge with a two-match disqualification.
The contrast between Gianluca Mancini and Moise Kean that led to the expulsion of the Juventus striker during Roma-Juventus – Serie A 2022-23
Speaking to DAZN, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri commented on Kean’s expulsion after the match: “Kean made a mistake and apologized. He put the team in difficulty, we need to learn lessons from these things. Among other things, he was a foul in his favor. He had a wrong reaction. Maybe he was nervous because he hadn’t played…”.
