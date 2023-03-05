Nightmare and record-breaking evening for Moise Kean: the Juventus striker in fact remedied a sensational expulsion in the final minutes of Roma-Juventus, Sunday postponement of the 25th day of Serie A and won 1-0 by the Giallorossi at the Olimpico. Entered in the 89th minute in place of Cuadrado to contribute to the Juventus final forcing, Kean saw the red card waved by referee Maresca about forty seconds after entering the pitch.

The decision of the race director is impeccable. After a confrontation on the trocar with Mancini, Kean reacted to a prolonged hold by the Roma defender by kicking him: the classic case of a reaction foul with violent conduct which will most likely be sanctioned by the sports judge with a two-match disqualification.

The contrast between Gianluca Mancini and Moise Kean that led to the expulsion of the Juventus striker during Roma-Juventus – Serie A 2022-23 Credit Foto Getty Images

Allegri: “Perhaps Kean was nervous because he hadn’t played”

Speaking to DAZN, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri commented on Kean’s expulsion after the match: “Kean made a mistake and apologized. He put the team in difficulty, we need to learn lessons from these things. Among other things, he was a foul in his favor. He had a wrong reaction. Maybe he was nervous because he hadn’t played…”.

