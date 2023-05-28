Serie A, Lazio-Cremonese 3-2: Sarri defends second place

The Lazio beats 3-2 the Cremona in the challenge of the 37th day of A league and keep the second place in the standings ahead of Inter. The biancocelesti unlock it after just 4′ with a great insertion by Hysaj and catch the double in the 37th minute with Milinkovic-Savic. In the second half, however, they melt and within four minutes the Lombards first shorten with Galdames (54′), then they find the 2-2 thanks to a incredible own goal by Lazzari (58′). One minute from the 90th minute, he’s still thinking about it Milinkovicon the corner developments, to sign the goal that is worth the three points and that arithmetically qualifies his team to the Final Four of the Italian Super Cup.

THE MATCH

Ready to go and Lazio immediately take the lead with a wonderful choral action: Luis Alberto vertical fishing Immobilethe blue invents a great assist for the insertion of Hysaj, who attacks Ferrari from behind and crosses with his left foot behind Sarr. The hosts manage ball possession without raising the pace, but in the 23rd minute they risk big on one Tsadjout’s volley finish, which shakes the outside of the network. At half an hour Romagna people he has the great chance to double on corner developments, but his header is too central to worry Sarr. The Senegalese goalkeeper is also careful on his right from distance Luis Albertobut can do nothing in the 37th minute when Milinkovic-Savic he anticipates everyone at the near post, assisted by Pedro, and turning with his right foot finds the 2-0 goal. The Lombards try a proud reaction on the end of the fraction, which however only takes the form of an insidious free-kick Galdames removed from Provedel.

At the start of the shoot it is precisely the Chilean who shortens the distance: his powerful right foot at the invitation of Valeri is slightly deflected and almost slips into the crossroads, where Provedel cannot reach. Lazio is in a doll and in the 58th minute theincredible 2-2 grey-red: seemingly innocuous cross from the right, Lazarus he cushions him towards Provedel’s goal but does it clumsily, the ball hits the post and slips into the net. The entrance of Felipe Anderson wakes up Sarri’s team and it is the Brazilian who plays the charge in the 65th minute, with a great right foot which however finds the answer of one amazing Sarr. Al 71′ Immobilelaunched into space by Milinkovic, devours the 3-2 and three minutes later it is the Serbian himself who becomes desperate, when his header is saved by Ferrari one step away from the goal line. When the fate of the match seems sealed, however, comes the goal-winning: Sarr goes empty on a corner, the ball bounces in front of the goal line e Milinkovic just has to push it in with his head.

A liberating goal for the Olimpico, who can celebrate thegoodbye to Radu’s football and the tenth anniversary of the Italian Cup won in 2013 in the final against Roma.

REPORT CARDS

Immobile 6 – Hysaj’s assist for 1-0 was splendid, then a lot of effort in finding the goal and a goal devoured in the only real chance that happened on his foot.

Lazarus 5 – He pushes hard, but is often hectic and imprecise. The clumsy own goal that is worth the 2-2 is the summary of a season for him very complicated.

Milinkovic-Savic 7 – The usual game of substance, crowned by a penalty area striker brace worth 3 points. Fans hope they weren’t the last of him at the Olimpico.

Valeri 6,5 – Constant running and pushing, he is among those who lead the charge at the start of the second half and who helps to grab the illusory 2-2.

Tsadjout 5,5 – He tries harder than Ciofani, but is imprecise on the two occasions that happen to him between the first and second half.

Sarr 6 – A couple of great saves, then the empty exit that opens the door to Milinkovic and costs the defeat.

THE TABLE

Lazio-Cremonese 3-2

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel 6; Lazzari 5, Casale 6, Romagnoli 6, Hysaj 6.5 (35′ st Pellegrini 5); Milinkovic-Savic 7, Vecino 6, Luis Alberto 6.5 (45’+1st Basic sv); Pedro 6 (15′ st Felipe Anderson 6), Immobile 6, Zaccagni 5.5 (45’+1 st Radu sv).

Trainer: Sarri 6

Cremonese (3-4-1-2): Sarr 6; Bianchetti 5.5, Ferrari 5.5, Lochoshvili 6 (32′ st Vasquez 5.5); Sernicola 6, Pickel 5.5, Meité 6, Valeri 6.5 (23′ st Quagliata 6); Galdames 6.5 (23′ St Castagnetti 6); Ciofani 5 (14′ st Bonaiuto 5), Tsadjout 5.5.

Trainer: Ballardini 6

Referee: Jua

Markers: 4′ Hysaj (L), 37′ and 44′ st Milinkovic-Savic (L), 9′ st Galdames (C), 13′ st aut. Lazarus (C)

Ammonite yourself: Sernicola (C), Galdames (C), Zaccagni (L), Pellegrini (L)

Expelled:

THE STATISTICS

– Lazio are the only team in the top five European leagues to boast three midfielders with at least eight goals scored this season: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (nine), Felipe Andreson (nine) and Mattia Zaccagni (10).

– Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the midfielder who has participated in the most goals in this Serie A (17, the result of nine goals and eight assists).

– Lazio have won both of their seasonal matches against Cremonese in Serie A for the second time, after 1929/30.

– Since the beginning of February, only Napoli (34) have won more points than Lazio in Serie A (33).

– Sergej Milinkovic Savic scored a brace in Serie A for the first time since October 2022 (v Spezia, also at the Olimpico).

– No midfielder has scored more braces than Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in this Serie A (two like Adrien Rabiot).

– Lazio have conceded at least two goals in consecutive Serie A home matches for the first time since December 2021 (2-0 loss v Juventus and 4-4 draw v Lazio in that case).

– Lazio’s first own goal in this championship, the last by a Biancoceleste player in the competition before Lazzari’s was signed by Patric v Genoa, on 10/04/2022.

– Cremonese suffered three defeats in a row in Serie A for the first time since last February (v Inter, Lecce, Napoli in that case).

– Cremonese benefited from an own goal in Serie A for the first time since that of Luigi Sartor of Vicenza on 5 May 1996.

– In the current championship, Cremonese have lost 21 games: in 1929/30 alone, they have suffered more defeats (22 in that case) in Serie A.

– First goal in Serie A on his 31st appearance for Pablo Galdames. The midfielder is the 12th different scorer for Cremonese in the current tournament.

– Elseid Hysaj found the goal again in Serie A for the first time after 638 days (Lazio-Spezia on 28 August 2021).

– Lazio is the team with which Elseid Hysaj has scored the most goals in Serie A (three in total, one with Empoli and two with the biancoceleste shirt).