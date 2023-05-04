Serie A referees, Maresca for Roma-Inter: when he infuriated Mourinho

After heavy outburst against Chiffiin the post match of Monza–Roma, Jose Mourinho risks missing the match against Inter. The big match, which will be crucial for fourth place, has been entrusted to the race director Maresca which he had already done last season enrage the Portuguese coach during the league match against Milan. In fact, following a lack of vision of the Var despite having been called back, the match director from Naples had decided to whistle the penalty for the Rossoneri following dubious contact between Ibanez e Ibrahimovic unleashing the wrath of the Giallorossi bench.

The other arbitration designations of the advances of the 34th day

L’AIA has designated, for the advances of the 34th daythe following referees: Rapuano for Milan–LazioGuide for Cremona–Spice and, as mentioned above, Maresca for Inter–Roma.