Roma-Sassuolo 1-3 LIVE on the field

Guests ahead in the 13th minute with a goal from Lauriente who then signs his brace in the 18th minute. The Giallorossi make it 1-2, Zalewski shortens in the 26th minute. Sassuolo still ahead with a penalty in recovery converted by Berardi. Red action for Kumbulla: the Giallorossi will play in 10 throughout the second half.

Panolada and banners for Mourinho at the Olimpico

Roma fans line up to defend Mourinho. They had announced it and kept their word with the Tevere and Montemario grandstands who protested at the kick-off of Roma-Sassuolo against the two-match disqualification confirmed at Special One with the “panolada”, waving white handkerchiefs. Several banners were also displayed close to the match by the fans starting from the Curva Sud. “Anyone who defends the colors of Rome is our ally. Come on Mourinho”, writes the Roma Group. While in the Tiber we read “with Mourinho in defense of Roma” and then again “the more we hit, the more we will fight, eleven Mourinhos on the pitch”.

