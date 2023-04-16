Serie A, Sassuolo-Juve 1-0: a goal from Defrel decides

After the defeat in Rome against Lazio, the Juve also falls in Reggio Emilia. On the 30th day of Serie A, the team of Allegri loses 1-0 with Sassuolo and remains nailed to 44 points outside the area valid for Europe. At low pace at the Mapei Stadium, the first half was a mix of tactics, measurement errors and boredom. Then in the second half Defrel (64′) unlocks the match taking advantage of an error of Beans e Advice defends the neroverde advantage with a miracle up Rabiot.

THE MATCH



Once unwatchable, once desperately chasing a draw. This is the summary of Juve’s exit at the Mapei Stadium. Against a tough and organized Sassuolo, Allegri’s gang plays one of the worst matches of the season and collects a heavy defeat just when the results of the Milanese seemed to open up new possible classification scenarios from a Champions League perspective. Scoreboard in hand it is Defrel who puts his signature on the match, but Consigli also puts his side in it. A bit like Perin, who on the other side of the pitch allows Juve to stay in the game until the last minute despite an embarrassing technical performance and very few ideas. Sure, the switch to 4-3-3 in the second half sparked something in the Juventus mechanisms, but the forcing of Chiesa & Co. in the hunt for the equalizer seemed more a reaction of nerves than of the head. Different speech instead for Sassuolo, who knew how to build the victory precisely in the midfield by relying on the geometries and plays of Frattesi and Lopez, two “giants” on the pitch compared to Paredes & Co.

Without Berardi, Dionisi shores up the midfield with Frattesi, Lopez and Henrique and in attack relies on Bajrami, Pinamonti and Laurentiè. With an eye to the Europa League, Allegri instead opts for the 3-5-2, makes a bit of turnover in the midfield with Next Gen Barbieri and Paredes and up front alongside Milik with Vlahovic. His choices that at the start struggle to give speed and fluidity to the black and white maneuver and mark the tactical theme of the match. With so much pressure on the bearers and few spaces, the match is played entirely in the midfield and with defenses lined up it is not easy to find vertical passages. Vlahovic tries to attack deep a couple of times, but Paredes’ pocketing is inaccurate and at a slow pace and Juve doesn’t break through with so many measurement errors. Similar speech for Sassuolo which instead increases the rounds on the wingers, but fails to encircle the black and white defense and go on target. On the one hand, a right-footed shot from Bajrami ends up over the crossbar, then Danilo closes well on Pinamonti and Frattesi misses the target from a good position. Without maneuvering play and with many errors in the supports, on the other hand Bremer & Co. instead try to take advantage of the aerial play on set pieces, but they don’t find the right leap and the first half ends without great chances amidst yawns.

The second half begins with Defrel entering the field in place of Pinamonti and with the teams trying to give more pace and quality to the match. Especially Sassuolo. Frattesi kicks high from a good position, then Perin defuses a right-footed shot from Lopez and saves the result from a close gore by Defrel. Episode that turns on an alarm bell on the black and white bench and to which Allegri responds by removing Milik and Barbieri and letting Cuadrado and Di Maria enter. Moves that open up spaces and ignite the match. Not as the Juventus coach had hoped though. In fact, under pressure, Sassuolo is gaining meters, verticalizing with more precision and accelerating. Gatti saves a dangerous situation on the line, then deflects a shot from Bajrami onto the post. Flashes that make the bianconeri tremble, increase the forcing of the landlords and which shortly after materialize in the advantage of Defrel, good at taking advantage of a wrong rejection by Fagioli on a corner kick. Goal that unlocks the match and triggers new changes. Looking for momentum and ideas, Allegri replaced Kostic and Fagioli with Chiesa and Miretti and Juve attacked head on. Consigli is overtaken by a header from Rabiot, then Di Maria sows panic in the black and green area but his left foot goes high. Empty attempts which together with Pogba’s entry into the field lead to the Juventus final forcing and to continuous reversals in the face. On the one hand Ceide and Harroui fail to double up on the counterattack, on the other the last to surrender are Gatti and Rabiot, but Juve fails to attack with lucidity and grab the draw in extremis. Sassuolo is celebrating at the Mapei Stadium. Juve, on the other hand, is bitter and brakes again.





REPORT CARDS



Frattesi 6.5: leg and dynamism in the median. He attacks, fights and starts again. Sassuolo’s best actions often arise from his ball and chain raids, but they are not enough to break through



Pinamonti 5: he plays hide and seek behind Bremer and fails to give a point of reference to the black-and-green maneuver at the center of the attack. Dionisi takes him off in the interval



Defrel 7: enters and Sassuolo changes pace, finding verticality with more malice. Sign the goal that unlocks the match with a big kick from an area bomber



Lopez 7: he grinds the game and dictates the neroverde geometries with timing, quality and rhythm. Always in the right place at the right time and Paredes hardly ever sees her



Barbieri 6: flawless debut in Serie A. Some sins of youth are noticed every now and then, but the personality is there and also the desire to be immediately noticed for concreteness and reliability. In the second half he gives way to Cuadrado



Vlahovic 5,5: he leaves Milik with the task of withdrawing between the lines and remains in battle with the black and green centre-backs without however being able to aim for the goal or be found vertically in space. He plays too often with his back to goal and marking him isn’t difficult



Paredes 5: he places himself in front of the defense but fails to manage the traffic with personality and quality. In setting up the homework he performs it without difficulty, but always at a pace that is too slow to trigger the strikers and Lopez dominates



Gatti 6,5: fight and charge not only in defense. In the final he disengages a lot in the hunt for a draw and is the last to give up. At times it seems to see Chiellini again





THE TABLE

SASSUOLO-JUVENTUS 1-0

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Tips 7; Toljan 6, Tressoldi 6 (45′ st Ferrari sv), Erlic 6, Rogerio 6; Frattesi 6.5, Lopez 7, Henrique 6 (31′ st Harroui 6); Bajrami 6 (32′ st Zortea 6), Pinamonti 5 (1′ st Defrel 7), Laurentiè 5.5 (32′ st Ceide 6).



A disp.: Pegolo, Russo, Marchizza, Alvarez, Obiang, Romagna, D’Andrea, Thorstvedt.

All.: Dionysis 6.5



Juventus (3-5-2): Perin 7; Gatti 6.5, Bremer 6, Danilo 6; Barbieri 6 (12′ st Cuadrado 5.5), Fagioli 5 (21′ st Miretti 5.5), Paredes 5 (38′ st Pogba sv), Rabiot 6, Kostic 5.5 (21′ st Chiesa 6); Milik 5 (12′ st Di Maria 6), Vlahovic 5.5.



A disp.: Szczęsny, Pinsoglio, Bonucci, Rugani, Locatelli, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

All.: Allegri 5



Referee: Rapuan



Scorers: 19′ st Defrel (S)



Ammonites: Church (J)



Expelled: –



THE STATISTICS



• In the second round of this championship only Napoli (25) and Lazio (24) have earned more points than Sassuolo (23 in 11 matches), immediately behind on 21 we find Juventus.



• Juventus have lost two games in a row in Serie A for the first time since October 2021 (against Sassuolo and Verona in that case).



• Juventus have lost six away games in the league this season, in the three-point-to-win era they have only suffered more away defeats twice in a single Serie A season (nine in 2009/10 and seven in 1998/99).



• Gregoire Defrel is the 4th French player to cut the 50-goal mark in Serie A, after David Trezeguet (123), Michel Platini (68) and Cyril Théréau (66).



• Gregoire Defrel has scored three goals against Juventus in Serie A, only against Napoli (five) has he done better in the Italian top flight. 250th appearance for him in Serie A.



• Three of Defrel’s last four goals in Serie A have come as a substitute, after only four of his previous 46 in the tournament had come as substitutes.



• Only Verona (nine) and Turin (six) have fielded more players born after 2001 than Juventus (five) this Serie A season.



• Jeremy Toljan’s 100th appearance for Sassuolo in all competitions.