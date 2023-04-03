In the last match of the 28th day of Serie A, Sassuolo and Turin draw 1-1 at the Mapei Stadium: the Neroverdi’s winning streak ends at four, the Granatas miss the hook in eighth place. In the first half Toro played better (Radonjic’s cross in the 32nd minute), but it was Sassuolo who took the lead with the winning tap-in Pinamonti (36′). In the second half, the grenade regained the deserved equal with a splendid twisting header by sanabria at 66′. A goal disallowed by Laurentié and Radonjic.

One was looking for the fifth victory in a row, the other the three points to hook Fiorentina and Bologna in eighth place: the final draw does not make Sassuolo and Turin happy and if there is a team that has some more regrets it is undoubtedly that by Juric, who for long stretches played better than his opponents, especially in the first half, closed down due to the only relevant opportunity created by the hosts. Toro paid for the lack of malice in the shots and only a Euro goal from Sanabria prevented an undeserved defeat. Dionisi can look at the glass half full, given that his team is unbeaten in the last 5 games and is going through an excellent moment of form.

Dionisi prefers Ferrari to Erlic as central defence, usually trident with Berardi, Pinamonti and Laurentié. Juric recovers Miranchuk, but the Russian starts from the bench: behind Sanabria there are Vlasic and Radonjic. In defense Gravillon wins the runoff with Djidji. Sassuolo and Turin are two teams that like to build from below and great balance reigns in the first 12′. As the minutes go by, the Bull takes courage and takes the field, dragged by Sanabria: the Paraguayan attacker makes himself dangerous twice, first with a half-overhand shot blocked by Ferrari (13′) and then with a header that ends of pole (16′). Rodriguez also tries in the 18th minute, but his left foot is deflected for a corner by Toljan. Sassuolo struggled to play in the grenade midfield, Pinamonti was never served properly and so to see the first shot on target you had to wait for the 26th minute, a central left footed by Berardi in the arms of Milinkovic-Savic. Around half an hour Radonjic takes the chair: the Serbian first shoots wide from outside the area, then hits a sensational crossbar with a right-footed strike (32′). In Toro’s best moment, Sassuolo found the advantage: Milinkovic-Savic rejected Berardi’s left foot right on Pinamonti’s feet who made no mistake with an empty net. The former Inter player was implacable, hitting the first real ball touched. The goal conceded sent the grenades into suffering, which lost the brilliance shown in the first half hour. Torino plays better, but Sassuolo is more cynical and with the only dangerous shot they take the lead at the break.

The second half opens with a header from Schuurs just above (54′) and three minutes later Sassuolo organizes the perfect counterattack: Maxime Lopez steals the ball from Ricci on the edge of his own area and triggers a counterattack from Laurentié, who leaves on the spot Gavrillon and Milinkovic-Savic strikes under the legs. All very nice, but the Var sees the French attacker offside. Having escaped the danger, Toro becomes dangerous with the usual Radonjic (conclusion doubled by Ferrari and Toljan) and finds the well-deserved equal in the 66th minute: the new substitute Lazaro brushes Sanabria’s head, who in a diving twist strikes Consigli (66 ‘). Four minutes later and the two teams equalized even after the canceled goals, when Vlasic started slightly offside, flew towards Consigli and served Radonjic who scored into an empty net. The two technicians try to draw the joker from the bench, but the result doesn’t change anymore.

Pinamonti 6.5 – He gets very little into the game, touches very few balls but is found in the right place at the right time.



Berardi 6 – Not the best night for Dionisi’s striker, who has the sole merit of shooting the shot from which Pinamonti’s winning tap-in was born. For the rest too little.



Frattesi 5.5 – Subdued match by the national team midfielder, not very proactive and in the end also quite nervous enough to deserve the yellow card.

sanabria 7 – The diving twisting goal is really very nice, but it’s not the only good thing about his game. Already in the first half he tries a couple of times with no luck.



Radonjic 6.5 – Excellent performance by the Serbian attacking midfielder, who often puts the black and green defense in crisis with his movements. Unlucky on the crossbar, he signs the 2-1 with an empty net but Vlasic starts offside.



lion 5 – In the offensive phase he is enterprising and dangerous, but Pinamonti is lost when he scores. A serious mistake that Turin pays dearly for.

SASSUOLO 1-1 TURIN

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Tips 6; Toljan 6, Ferrari 6, Tressoldi 5, Rogerio 5.5; Frattesi 5.5 (44′ st Thorstvedt), Maxime Lopez 6.5, Matheus Henrique 5.5 (29′ st Harroui 6); Berardi 6 (32′ st Bajrami 5.5), Pinamonti 6.5 (29′ st Defrel 5.5), Laurienté 6.

A disp.Pegolo, Russo, Marchizza, Alvarez, Obiang, Ceide, Romagna, Zortea, Erlic, Cannavaro.

All.: Dionysis 6



Torino (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic Savic 6; Gravillon 5,5 (41′ st Djidji sv), Schuurs 6, Buongiorno 6; Singo 5 (10′ st Lazaro 6,5), Ricci 5,5, Linetty 6, Rodriguez 6 (41′ st Vojvoda sv); Vlasic 6, Radonjic 6,5 (36′ st Miranchuk sv); Sanabria 7 (41′ st Pellegri sv).

A disp.: Fiorenza, Gemello, Bayeye, Adopo, Seck, Gineitis.

All.: juric 6



Referee: Piebald



Markers: 36′ Pinamonti (S), 21′ st Sanabria (T)



Ammonite yourself: Frattesi (S), Linetty (T)



Expelled: –



Note: Yellow card at 27′ st Juric (T) for protesting

• Sassuolo have avoided defeat by Torino in Serie A in their last three games (W1, D2), their best run since November 2014 and January 2017 under Eusabio Di Francesco in charge (five – W2, D3).



• Sassuolo and Turin have drawn 1-1 50% of the matches played at the Mapei Stadium in Serie A (5 out of 10).



• Sassuolo are unbeaten in five consecutive Serie A games (W4, D1) for the first time since March 2022 (six games, W4, D2).



• Andrea Pinamonti has scored twice in his last three Serie A appearances, just one fewer than in his previous 21 appearances for Sassuolo in the competition (3).



• Torino became the 17th different team against which Andrea Pinamonti boasts at least one goal in Serie A.



• Sassuolo have scored 9 goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half, only Napoli (14) and Atalanta (10) have more this Serie A season.



• Andrea Pinamonti’s is the first goal Sassuolo has scored at home in the first half against Torino in Serie A since 20 January 2016 (Francesco Acerbi, 1-1 final).



• Former Sassuolo Antonio Sanabria has scored eight Serie A goals this season: only in 2015/16 (11 for Sporting Gijon in LaLiga) did he do better in a single season across Europe’s big five leagues.



• Antonio Sanabria has scored seven of his eight Serie A goals away from home for Torino this season, only fewer than Victor Osimhen this season (11).



• Antonio Sanabria is the second foreign player for Torino to score in three consecutive Serie A away games in the three-point-for-win era, after Adem Ljajic between April-August 2017 (five for him).