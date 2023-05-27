Serie A: Turin overwhelms Spezia and inguaia Semplici, Salernitana overturns Udinese at the end

Matchday 37 of Serie A: Turin overwhelms Spezia 4-0, doing Lecce and Verona a favor and putting Semplici’s team at risk of relegation. In the first half the grenades went through thanks to Wisniewski’s own goal, then in the second half goals from Ricci, Ilic and Karamoh. Show in the 3-2 between Salernitana and Udinese: Friuli’s double advantage with Zeegelaar and Nestorovski, then Kastanos, Candreva and Troost-Ekong’s goal, in full recovery.

SPEZIA – TURIN 0-4



Heavy victory for Turin, which overwhelms Spezia 4-0 at the Peak, putting it increasingly at risk of relegation. Around fifteen minutes the first two flares of the match arrive: Miranchuk risks giving the grenade the lead with a nice left-footed shot from outside the box, but his shot hits the crossbar. In the next action, the Ligurians are seen forward, with the counterattack of the usual Nzola-Gyasi. In the 24th minute the guests unlocked the match: Ricci’s cross from a corner which Singo caught, who shot towards goal twice, finding Wisniewski’s own goal which made it 1-0. A few minutes later a penalty kick was awarded in favor of the hosts, but after the control of the Var the penalty was canceled due to a foul at the beginning of the action. We return to the locker room with Toro leading by one goal. At the start of the second half, Juric’s men still touched the net, with the post hit by Vojvoda. With Simple substitutions he tries to shuffle the cards, and Spezia starts pushing to find a draw. The quality of the Piedmontese is higher, and the 2-0 goal arrives in the 72nd minute: an action full of geometries and fast passes, closed by Ricci’s perfect left foot. Late night for the Ligurians, who also scored the third goal four minutes later. Again Vlasic to invent, this time for Ilic, who slips Dragowski from the area of ​​the penalty spot for the 3-0 grenade. In the 83rd minute Nzola reopens the game, but his goal is canceled out by the Var. In full stoppage time there is also joy for Karamoh, who signs the final 4-0 with a nice diagonal. Turin temporarily takes eighth place, with 53 points. Spezia remains at 31, waiting for the matches in Lecce and above all Verona.

REPORT CARDS

Ricci 7 – A capital performance, completed with the icing on the cake of the goal. At Empoli he was a technical halfback with excellent prospects, with Juric he is becoming a complete midfielder. And if he also starts to finalize…

Vlasic 6.5 – Continuity has never been his strong suit, but when he’s in good shape he always manages to create and make a difference. It serves the two balls put on goal by the two midfielders.

Nikolaou 5 – Many, too many defensive mistakes. The fault is not only his, mind you, but he does not provide a performance close to sufficiency. In terms of salvation, it can weigh a lot.

Nzola 6 – The only one to try, the only one to believe it, the only one to sacrifice himself more than he should. He tries to reopen it in the 83rd minute, but his umpteenth goal is canceled due to a previous offside. Stoic, however.

SPEZIA-TORINO 0-4

Spice (3-5-2): Dragowski 6; Wisniewski 5.5, Ampadu 6 (from 20′ st Green 6), Nikolaou 5; North 5.5, Bourabia 5.5 (1′ st Zurkowski 5.5), Esposito 5.5, Ekdal 5.5 (1′ st Agudelo 6), Reca 5.5; 6 feet, 5.5 feet (35′ st 6 sticks). All. Simplicity. Availability: Zoet, Marchetti, Caldara, Ferrer, Sala, Cipot, Kovalenko, Verde, Shomurodov, Krollis, Maldini.

Torino (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic 6; Schuurs 6 (from 23′ st Djidji 6), Buongiorno 6.5, Rodriguez 6; Singo 6.5 (from 42′ st Aina sv), Ricci 7, Ilic 6.5 (from 42′ st Linetty sv), Vojvoda 6; Vlasic 6.5, Miranchuk 6.5 (from 42′ st Karamoh 6.5); Sanabria 6. All. Juric. Subs: Fiorenza, Gemello, Gravillon, Zima, Bayeye, Adopo, Gineitis, Vieira, Pellegri, Seck.

Referee: Guide.



For the scorer: 24′ or Wisniewski (T), 72′ Ricci (T), 76′ Ilic (T), 96′ Karamoh (T)



Ammonites: Ekdal (S), Nzola (S); Ilic (T), Throat (T).

SALERNITANA – UDINESE 3-2



A daring 3-2 against Arechi, with Salernitana overturning Udinese from 2-0 to 3-2. At the start, the Campania players field much more aggression and lucidity, with Silvestri engaged several times in rash or sudden exits. After the first ten minutes, however, the black and whites begin to enter the game, moving the ball better. Shortly after halfway through the first half, Sottil’s side took the lead: after Samardzic’s rebounded shot, the ball landed on Lovric’s feet, who put a perfect and soft ball on Zeegelaar’s feet, who made it 1-0 in the 25th minute . Five minutes go by and the Friuli players double their lead: well maneuvered action, with Pereyra setting the table for Nestorovski, who beats Fiorillo within measure. The hosts feel the pinch, but a handful of minutes from the double whistle they manage to shorten. It is Kastanos who reopens the game in the 43rd minute, with the left-handed player who goes out under the top corner, uncatchable for Silvestri. In the second half, Paulo Sousa’s team continued to grow, and in the 57th minute they equalized: a free-kick from the edge of the area, with Mazzocchi who hit and left to Candreva’s deadly finish. The inertia of the match is for the Campania players, who from the 87th minute also pass in numerical superiority, due to the expulsion of Zeegelaar. The finish is on fire, and in full recovery Salernitana manages to snatch the three points, with the goal of the former Troost-Ekong. Salernitana wins 3-2 and climbs to 42 points, only four less than those totaled so far by Udinese.

REPORT CARDS

Candréva 7 – The precise ball for Kastanos’ 2-1 and the chocolate from a 2-2 free-kick. 79 goals and 79 assists in Serie A for him, who continues to be decisive. Fundamental pivot for Paulo Sousa and for the salvation of this Salernitana.

Consolation Ekong 6.5 – A first half in trouble against his former team, where he struggles to contain the opposing gusts. In the second half he is more solid, and at the end he makes Arechi explode with joy.

Zeegelaar 5.5 – The goal from the lead on Lovric’s invention, then little else. The expulsion of him weighs so much in the economy of the final result. Inattentive.

Lovric 6.5 – If it’s not Lovric it’s Samardzic, if it’s not Samardzic it’s Lovric. The two Udinese talents put themselves on display in turn. For him today a high quality performance, topped off with a sublime assist.

SALERNITANA-UDINESE 3-2

Salernitana (3-4-2-1): Fiorillo 5.5; Bronn 6, Troost-Ekong 6.5, Pirola 6; Kastanos 6.5, Vilhena 5.5 (from 32′ st Hans 6), Coulibaly 6 (from 32′ st Bohinen 6), Mazzocchi 6 (from 41′ st Iervolino 6); Candreva 7, Botheim 5.5 (from 1′ st Bradaric sv, 19′ st Sambia 6); Piatek 5.5. Coach Paulo Sousa. Subs: Sepe, Ochoa, Crnigoj, Maggiore, Bonazzoli.

Udinese (3-5-1-1): Silvestri 6; Perez 5.5, Bijol 6, Masina 6; Pereyra 6.5, Samardzic 6, Walace 6, Lovric 6.5, Zeegelaar 5.5; Thauvin 6 (from 31′ st Arslan 6); Nestorovski 6.5 (from 20′ st Beto 6). All. Subt. Subs: Padelli, Piana, Abankwah, Guessand, Cocetta, Buta, Centis, Russo, Bassi, Vivaldo.

Referee: Barons.



Marcatori: 25′ Zeegelaar (U), 30′ Nestorovski (U); 43′ Kastanos (S), 57′ Candreva (S), 96′ Troost-Ekong (S).



Ammoniti: Vilhena (S), Troost-Ekong (S); Bijol (U).



Espulsi: Zeegelaar (U).

THE STATISTICS OF SPEZIA-TORINO



Torino have won four consecutive away games without conceding for the fourth time in a single Serie A championship (previously in 1935/36 and twice in 1942/43).



Torino have scored 31 points in 19 away games in this championship (W9, D4, L6), the record for away grenades in the era of three points for a win in a single Serie A championship.



Torino have two players with double-digit participation in goals in a single Serie A season (Nikola Vlasic and Antonio Sanabria) for the first time since 2018/19 (Iago Falque and Andrea Belotti).



Torino won by four goals away in Serie A for the first time since November 2019 (4-0 against Brescia).



Since the beginning of April, only Musa Barrow (five) has served more assists than Nikola Vlasic (four) in Serie A.



Torino went unbeaten in five consecutive matches in Serie A (W3, D2) for the first time since May 2022 (six in that case).



Ivan ilic – two goals and three assists in this league – equaled his record for appearances in a Serie A season (five in 2021/22).



Spezia is the team against which Yann Karamoh has scored the most goals in Serie A (two like against Bologna and Udinese).



Spezia have failed to score in the first half in 24 of their 37 league games this season, fewer only than Cremonese (26) and Sampdoria (26) in the top flight.



Samuele Ricci has scored twice in this league, both in 2023 and away.



Spezia have conceded four goals in a home match in Serie A for the first time since April 2022 (3-4 against Lazio).



Only Sampdoria (36) have conceded more goals than Spezia (35) in the second half this Serie A season.



Spezia, together with Lecce and Bologna, is the formation that counts the most own goals in this Serie A (three).



Torino found the goal in a Serie A match thanks to an own goal for the first time since April 2022 (Freuler in Atalanta-Torino).



In 2023 only Juventus (14) have hit more woodwork than Torino in Serie A (10).



Alessandro Buongiorno plays his 50th match as a starter in Serie A, all with the Turin shirt.



MBala Nzola plays his 100th game for Spezia in all competitions.

THE STATISTICS OF SALERNITANA-UDINESE



For the first time in their history in Serie A, Salernitana have gone seven straight home matches without defeat in the competition (W4, L3).



Udinese have lost their last five away matches in the league; however, the Friulians have not recorded a longer streak of consecutive defeats away from home in the top flight since April 2018 (six in that case with Massimo Oddo on the bench).



For the first time in their Serie A history, Salernitana won a match after going two goals down in scoring.



Only Atalanta have scored more goals from distance (12) than Salernitana in this league (10); however, four of Campania’s last six goals with this dynamic have come within friendly walls.



Salernitana have scored at least one goal in their last 12 league games for the first time in Serie A.



Roberto Pereyra has dished seven assists this league season, thus equaling his record for winning passes in a single Serie A season (set in 2020/21).



More generally, the Argentine midfielder is only one of four Udinese players capable of providing at least seven winning passes in at least two separate tournaments in the competition since Opta has collected this data (since 2004/05) – after Mauricio Isla, Rodrigo De Paul and Antonio Di Natale.



Second goal for Ilija Nestorovski in this championship after the one scored away against Napoli on 12 November 2022; however, the Macedonian striker is one minus away from his record for Serie A goals this season for Udinese, recorded in the 2019/20 season (three).



First goal for Marvin Zeegelar in this championship, the second in Serie A; the Dutch midfielder had scored his last goal away from home against Juventus (in a 4-1 defeat on 3 January 2021).



Grigoris Kastanos scored his second goal in this championship after the one against Monza on 26 February; however, the Cypriot thus set his Serie A scoring record for the season.



Antonio Candreva (79) is close to equaling Marek Hamsik (80) as 2nd best assist man in Serie A since 2004/05 (since Opta collects this data) – 1st Totti at 92.



Only Domenico Berardi (seven), Brahim Díaz and Musa Barrow (both six) have served more asssits than Sandi Lovric (five) since the beginning of the year in Serie A.



It was since January 2021 with the Sampdoria shirt that Antonio Candreva did not score three consecutive goals in Serie A – against Inter, Spezia and Udinese.



Tolgay Arslan has reached 100 appearances for Udinese in all competitions; the bianconeri are the team with which the German midfielder has made the most appearances in the top five European leagues.



Antonio Candreva (467) surpassed Sergio Cervato (466) today, moving into 29th place alone among the players with the most appearances in Serie A history.