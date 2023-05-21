Home » Serie A Verona defeated by Atalanta, Darko Lazović scorer | Sport
by admin
Serbian national team member Darko Lazović scored against Atalanta, but it wasn’t enough for Verona even for a point.

Source: MICHELE MARAVIGLIA/ANSA

The championship race in Serie A is long over, and it remains to be seen who will be relegated along with Sampdoria.

Cremonese already has one foot in Serie B, as it was defeated on Saturday at home by Bologna with a convincing 5:1.

Spezia and Verona escape him by six points two rounds before the end, with the fact that Spezia has a game less and if they win at least a point on Sunday, they will send Cremonese to a lower rank.

Verona still hopes to win survival, and that hope was ignited when Darko Lazović scored a goal in the 11th minute of Saturday’s match with Atalanta to take the lead in Bergamo.

The Serbian representative made a great move into the penalty area and scored, but even that was not enough for his team, which spilled everything until the end of the match and took the ball out of the net three times.

Zapakosta equalized in the middle of the first half, Pašalić made it 2:1 at the beginning of the second, and Hojlund sealed the fate of Verona, who will face Empoli and host Milan until the end of the season.

On Sunday, Spezia will play against their direct rival in the fight for survival, the Leće team, and then welcome Torino and host Roma.

