Serie B, Bari-Sudtirol 1-0: Benedetti gives the Apulians the play-off final

Even in 10 against 11 for a time, the Bari the feat of a comeback (1-0) hits the mark South Tyrolafter the 0-1 of the first leg, and flies in finale play-off in Serie B thanks to the best finish in the regular season and the goal of Benedetti. A victory desired with character by the Apulians who, outnumbered in the 45th minute due to the expulsion of Riccididn’t give up and in the final they found the decisive goal thanks to the decisive changes made by Mignani. Saturday evening Bari will know the name of their opponent at the end of Parma-Cagliari (way 2-3). He certainly already knows that he will play the first leg away on 8 June at 20.30 and the return to San Nicola on 11 June again at 20.30.

Bari, attendance record

Driven by 51,261 spectators (not so many people were seen for a match in B from the 59,406 present on June 3, 2007, ndr), Bari start determined but to create the first scare for their opponents they have to wait for the 33rd minute when Cheddira he receives a ball in the area with his back to goal, jumps two men and touches the post with his right foot. The episode loads the cockerels who try again but without luck: in the 40th minute, on a corner kick, it’s up to vicar butt the upright to the right of Poluzzi. And the same scene was repeated in the 45th minute when Cheddira headed a cross from the right by Dorval.

Ricci sent off in recovery, Bari in 10 from 45 ‘

In full recovery there is a condensation of emotions: on the developments of another corner Vicari, still with the head, calls Poluzzi to detour for a corner. On the following action Bari makes a hit: Ricci misses a back pass to Caprile and flies alone towards the door Short still managing to catch him and keep him on the edge of the area. Inevitable the red light for the full-back and the punishment that Cellithanks to a deviation of the barrier, puts it just wide.

Benedetti’s winning goal

Despite the numerical inferiority, Bari starts again with their heads down in the second half. He moved on to the three-man defense with Matino’s introduction for Bellomo and called Poluzzi immediately (47′) with a right-footed shot from the edge by Esposito. To break the guests’ resistance, however, the Apulians had to wait for the triple move by Mignani (68′) who fielded Folorunsho, Benedetti and Botta at the same time in place of Esposito, Maita and Morachioli. And the three of them pack the opening goal just 3′ after they enter the field: Botta goes off in the serpentine on the right and hits the center for Folorunsho who extends for Benedetti whose first intention right-footed shot leaves Poluzzi stoned. Sudtirol tries to react by exploiting the extra man but Bari defends well and brings in the precious result that allows them to dream of a return to Serie A after 12 years.