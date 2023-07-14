Home » «Serie B difficult but we are working to be the protagonists»
«Serie B difficult but we are working to be the protagonists»

«Serie B difficult but we are working to be the protagonists»

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 59 seconds ago

Since Ronzone’s summer retreat Ionut Nedelcerau has released statements published on the official channels of Palermo. Below is an excerpt of his words: «This retreat is important for working because we have started to be a strong team and to be able to make a good impression next year. We are already consolidating a good group…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo retreat, Nedelcerau: «Serie B difficult but we are working to be the protagonists» appeared 59 seconds ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

