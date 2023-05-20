Serie B: Reggina and Venice in the play-offs, Palermo out. Brescia in the play-outs, Perugia relegated to C

Exciting last ninety minutes in Serie B. Il Brescia equalize to Palermo comeback (from 2-0 to 2-2 with Rodriguez and Aye responding in the 2′ at the start of the second half to goals in the first half from Brunori and Tutino) and reached the play-out with the Cosenza and condemns the rosanero to another year in the second Italian championship. To the play-offin fact, they go to the last dive Reggina e Venezia. Il Perugiadespite the 3-2 victory over Beneventorelegated to Serie C. Parma fourth and then directly in the play-off semifinals thanks to the surprising defeat (2-1) of South Tyrol a Modena and the simultaneous success (2-1 with a goal by Camara in the 78th minute after Pohjanpalo had responded to Vazquez’s penalty) against Venice. Repulsed the onslaught of Cagliari which, despite the 0-1 (24′ Lapadula) in Cosenza, ends behind the ducals due to unfavorable direct clashes (1-1 at home and 2-1 defeat at the Tardini).

< >

Canotto makes Reggina happy in the 94th minute

The defeat in Parma was painless for Venezia who, thanks to the favorable direct matches against Palermo (double victory for 1-0 and 3-2), entered the top eight together with Reggina who hit the finish line in the 94th minute thanks to the 1-0 (decisive goal by Canotto with a great diagonal right-footed shot) in the direct clash with Ascoli, for a few minutes (91′) left in 10 thanks to Bellusci’s expulsion. The 2-2 in Palermo made Perugia’s 3-2 (with a last-gasp goal by Kouan in the 94th minute) against Benevento useless. The Umbrians thus return to C after just 2 years. Save arithmetically the Citadel (0-0 with Como) and the Ternidespite the 2-3 at Liberati with the Frosinone. In addition to Palermo, the playoffs are also missing Pisaunexpectedly beaten at home (1-2) by the already relegated team Spal. Finally the Genoa deservedly confirms the second place by beating the Bari for 4-3 in full stoppage time, thanks to a penalty from Criscito (previously Sabelli, Esposito, Gudmundsson, Benedetti, Ekuban and Cheddira scored).

Criscito, goodbye to football with a goal from a penalty

A symbolic goal that of the rossoblù captain, scored in the 96th minute, in the same goal under the North Staircase and in the same minute in which last year he missed his penalty against Sampdoria, which, in fact, had sanctioned Genoa’s relegation. In this way Criscito celebrated his farewell to football in the best possible way, announced with an emotional letter: “Dear football, everything comes back. Even the memories. Those will be enough for me to rethink how lucky I was to have spent this part of my life immersed in the most beautiful colors in the world. Red and blue. Red like the passion of the fans, blue like the waves of the sea. Dear football, I love you. Dear Genoa, I love you”. Criscito leaves at 36 and a half after 291 games with the Grifone. Next season he will coach the youngsters.

PLAYOFF

Preliminary round (single match)

Sudtirol-Reggina (26 maggio)

Cagliari-Venice (27 maggio)

Semifinals

Sudtirol or Reggina-Bari (and. 29/5, rit. 2/6)

Cagliari or Venice-Parma (and 30/5, rit. 3/6)

PLAYOUT

Cosenza-Brescia (and. 25/5, rit. 1/6)