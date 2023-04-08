by palermolive.it – ​​4 hours ago

The times of the last two days of the Serie B championship have been established. The regular season will end on May 19th to then make room for the play offs and play outs. RACE PROGRAM 18th – 19th day…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Serie B, the times of the matches of the last two days appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».