Home » Serie B will also be asymmetrical, the 2023-2024 calendar approved, we start on August 19
World

Serie B will also be asymmetrical, the 2023-2024 calendar approved, we start on August 19

by admin
Serie B will also be asymmetrical, the 2023-2024 calendar approved, we start on August 19

by blogsicilia.it – ​​54 minutes ago

Departure on 19 August, conclusion on 10 May 2024. And for the first time it will be asymmetrical, like that of Serie A. Lega Serie B has approved the calendar for the next season of the cadetteria which will be presented and outlined on 11 July in Como at villa Olmo, last year he was in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Serie B will also be asymmetrical, the 2023-2024 calendar has been approved, we start on August 19, appeared 54 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Argentina, the Pope recalls the courage of Hebe Bonafini

You may also like

Olimpia Milano is Italian champion, Virtus Bologna ko....

Tom Cruise Disfigured After Spending Paparazzi | Entertainment

Women step on the accelerator again in “I...

“Russian Army bombs Wagner’s camps.” And post the...

A young man wounded in the massacre near...

BYOBLU – MONDOCANE XXIX ,— — Ukraine, Palestine,...

The Japanese government’s report on forced sterilizations

Works by Marcelo Eco on display at SESI...

Wagner’s boss “declares” war on Moscow: “It is...

Experts warned the owner of the submarine that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy