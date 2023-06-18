Serie C, playoff final: Lecco returns to B after 50 years, Foggia beaten 3-1 in the second leg

Lecco returns to Serie B after 50 years. The Lombards win 3-1 at home against Foggia in the return final of the Serie C playoffs and, also by virtue of the result of the first leg, they move up in category. Bjarkason deluded the Rossoneri at the start (4′), then a brace from Lepore (34′, 87′) interspersed with a goal from Lakti (77′). Luciano Foschi’s team therefore rises in the cadet series with the overall result of 5-2.

Lecco also beat Foggia 3-1 in the second leg of the Serie C playoffs and earned a sensational promotion to Serie B after 50 years. Ready to go and the Rossoneri immediately called the result into question: in the 4th minute Bjarkason controlled the penalty area after a long ball, won a rebound and with his right foot scored the 1-0 goal, which re-established the balance in qualifying. A few minutes go by and the away team is dangerous again, with a powerful diagonal cross from Schenetti, cornered by Melgrati. Delio Rossi’s team continues to push, but shortly after the half hour Lecco finds the 1-1. Do it on the line of the Calabrian penalty area, which from a free kick from the edge is transformed into a penalty after the control of the Var. From the penalty spot, Lepore makes no mistake in the 34th minute, with Dalmasso who senses but fails to neutralize. We return to the locker room with everything still open, with a score of 1-1 (3-2 total). In the second half the match remains in full balance. In the 53rd minute Buso goes close to making the Lombard 2-1, and as the minutes go by the energy of the Apulians runs out. In the 77th minute the match (and qualification) goal arrived, with a tap-in from substitute Lakti. In the final Foggia tries desperately to reopen the accounts, but also collects the 3-1, with the personal action of Lepore, who scores his brace in the 87th minute and definitively closes the contest. Lecco wins 3-1 and returns to Serie B after 50 years, with an aggregate score of 5-2. Delio Rossi’s Foggia (expelled in the final) remains in Serie C.