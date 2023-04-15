Home » series a bologna milan | Sport
World

series a bologna milan | Sport

by admin
series a bologna milan | Sport

Milan records poor results in the championship, at the moments when the season breaks.

Izvor: EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

In the current season, they are one step away from the semi-finals of the Champions League, and the big question is whether they will play in the European elite next year!

The Milan team is currently in such a situation, having won the same number of points in the last two rounds of Serie A and complicating their way to a place in the Champions League for the next season to a good extent:

BOLOGNA – MILAN 1:1 (1:1)
/Sansone 1 – Escape 40/

After a great league victory over Napoli (0:4), Stefano Pioli’s team recorded only a draw with Empoli (0:0), and then, after a new, this time European victory over the Neapolitans (1:0), the Rossoneri shared the points again , this time with Bologna (1:1).

That this could be a “thin” afternoon for the defending champion at “Dal’Ara”, he hinted already in the first minute, or to be more precise, the 33rd second. Nikola Sansone shook the net of Mike Menjon, whose teammates responded to Bologna’s challenge five minutes before the break.

Tomazo Pobega scored the second goal in his 15th appearance in the league this season, but that, despite nine shots from the visitors in the second half, was all that was concerned about the danger in front of the home goal.

There are still eight rounds left to play before the end of the championship, and Milan fans, despite the brilliant league game against Napoli, can be worried about the league form – that was the only triumph of their pets in the last six matches!

See also  Every 8 o'clock | Shanghai added 253 new local confirmed cases yesterday; the UN Security Council passed a statement on the situation in Ukraine; WHO: Global confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia exceeded 510 million |

SERIES A – 30th round

Bologna – Milan 1:1 (1:1)
/Sansone 1 – Escape 40/

Naples – Verona (18.00)

Inter – Monca (20.45)

Sunday:

Leće – Sampdoria (12:30 p.m.)

Turin – Salernitana (3.00 pm)

Sassuolo – Juventus (18.00)

Rome – Udinese (20.45)

Monday:

Fiorentina – Atalanta (20.45)

Played on Friday:

Spezia – Lazio 0:3 (0:1)
/Imobile 35 pen, Felipe Anderson 52, Markos Antonio 89/

Follow all the sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

You may also like

Tommaso Stanzani talks about the break with Tommaso...

Beijing-Hong Kong Youth Science and Technology Innovation Talent...

Bologna-Milan, CM’s report cards: Pioli jokes with fire,...

The Legendary Tigerman Debuts New Collaboration With Asia...

“Más animal”, new single by Rodrigo Cuevas with...

Democrats and American Jews – breaking news

Congregation for Communication and Lateran University sign agreement...

Japan: failed explosive attack, premier Kishida continues the...

Lagalla hands over the keys to the city...

The Italian NGO at work in Kahrtum: “At...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy