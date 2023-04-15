series a bologna milan | Sport

Milan records poor results in the championship, at the moments when the season breaks.

In the current season, they are one step away from the semi-finals of the Champions League, and the big question is whether they will play in the European elite next year!

The Milan team is currently in such a situation, having won the same number of points in the last two rounds of Serie A and complicating their way to a place in the Champions League for the next season to a good extent:

BOLOGNA – MILAN 1:1 (1:1)

/Sansone 1 – Escape 40/

After a great league victory over Napoli (0:4), Stefano Pioli’s team recorded only a draw with Empoli (0:0), and then, after a new, this time European victory over the Neapolitans (1:0), the Rossoneri shared the points again , this time with Bologna (1:1).

That this could be a “thin” afternoon for the defending champion at “Dal’Ara”, he hinted already in the first minute, or to be more precise, the 33rd second. Nikola Sansone shook the net of Mike Menjon, whose teammates responded to Bologna’s challenge five minutes before the break.

Tomazo Pobega scored the second goal in his 15th appearance in the league this season, but that, despite nine shots from the visitors in the second half, was all that was concerned about the danger in front of the home goal.

There are still eight rounds left to play before the end of the championship, and Milan fans, despite the brilliant league game against Napoli, can be worried about the league form – that was the only triumph of their pets in the last six matches!

SERIES A – 30th round

Naples – Verona (18.00)

Inter – Monca (20.45)

Sunday:

Leće – Sampdoria (12:30 p.m.)

Turin – Salernitana (3.00 pm)

Sassuolo – Juventus (18.00)

Rome – Udinese (20.45)

Monday:

Fiorentina – Atalanta (20.45)

Played on Friday:

Spezia – Lazio 0:3 (0:1)

/Imobile 35 pen, Felipe Anderson 52, Markos Antonio 89/

