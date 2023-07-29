Home » Serious accident on the SS 121, a 28-year-old boy died
Serious accident on the SS 121, a 28-year-old boy died

Serious accident on the SS 121, a 28-year-old boy died

Serious road accident yesterday evening on the SS 121, in the territory of Belpasso, in the Catania area. A 28-year-old boy, who was traveling on a motorcycle, sadly lost his life. The accident involved three vehicles: in addition to the motorcycle, there is also a car and a heavy vehicle. Alfredo Caruso, driving his Yamaha,…

