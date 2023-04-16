Serious injury to Alex Abrines in El Clasico | Sports

Alex Abrines suffered a terrible injury in the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Source: Arena / Printscreen

Spanish basketball player Aleks Abrines he suffered a gruesome leg injury at “El Clasico”. While we were watching the terrible last part in which Real Madrid managed to rise and create a problem for Barcelona with a series of 15:2, Abrines slipped during one of the setups and fell to the floor. It seems that he sprained his wrist or “hurt his knee”and from the reaction of the basketball players of the two teams, it was immediately clear that there was no chance that the match would continue.

Džanan Musa was the first to take refuge from everything, he couldn’t even watch while Abrines was sobbing in tears on the floor, and the medical team was helping him, and after a short break – he left the field with the help of Nikolas Laprovitola. By all accounts, it will be a miracle if Abrines still plays this season. See what it looked like:

The match in “Blaugrana” must have been followed in Partizan as Real Madrid is the next rival of the black and whites in the Euroleague playoffs, while Barcelona almost fell apart after the initial series in the fourth quarter. After the great series of Real in which Jabusele shone, the mistakes of the “royal team” continued and it all started with Mario Hezonja’s technical error that brought Barcelona back to life.

In the end, a more than convincing victory for Barcelona 97:82 with a powerful performance by Nikola Mirotic with 23 points. The only concern for Šarunas Jasikevičius is the injury of Alex Abrines, while Jan Veseli and Corey Higgins were on the floor for a short time, so it seems that they also have problems.