Rat infestation serious New York recruits rodent exterminator

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 5th. Due to the severe rat infestation, New York City recently issued a notice to recruit a rodent extermination officer.

According to a report by CNN on the 3rd, the recruitment notice was issued by the deputy mayor’s office in charge of city operations at the end of last month, calling the above-mentioned position a “rodent extermination supervisor” because rats are “the enemy” and “must be completely defeated.”

The notice stated that successful applicants must live in New York City, have at least a bachelor’s degree and 5 to 8 years of full-time work experience in related work, be good at communication, have strong organizational skills, and be able to improve operational efficiency, data collection, technological innovation, waste disposal, etc. Management and other perspectives on all solutions. In addition, the person needs to have a “deep abhorrence of vermin”, possess the motivation, determination and “killer instinct” needed to fight rats, and be on call 24 hours a day.

Once on duty, rodent exterminators will work with multiple New York City departments responsible for health, education, parks, housing, transportation and more.

According to CNN, the exact number of rats in New York City is unknown, but a popular theory is that there are more rats in the area than the population. The announcement mentioned that there are about 8.8 million people in New York.

United Press International quoted New York City data to report that last year, the New York municipal hotline received more than 25,000 calls about the discovery of rats. In the first quarter of this year, the number of such hotline calls increased by 60% year-on-year. (Qiao Ying)