Serious traffic accident near Bajina Bašta, a man died.

Last night around 22:00 in the town of Crvica near Bajina Bašta, a serious traffic accident occurred in which an IP (37) died., “Blic” learns. As it was further learned, the accident happened when, as is suspected, the car driven by IP went off the road and hit a parked vehicle, after which it overturned. “The IP succumbed to his injuries in the Užice hospital,” says the source.