Serious traffic accident near Bogatić | Info

Serious traffic accident near Bogatić

Serious traffic accident near Bogatić

The girls injured in the accident near Bogatić were hospitalized in Šabac hospital with numerous head and body injuries.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Two girls were injured in a traffic accident last night in Dublje near Bogatić mowed down a vehicle with registration plates from Šabac, which was driven by NP (23) in an intoxicated state from Skrađan who then fled the scene of the accident.

Both girls were hospitalized in Šabac hospital with numerous head and body injuries. TJ (19) has serious physical injuries, a fractured skull and a fractured occipital bone, and her friend KS (20) was slightly injured.

“The girls were riding bicycles on their side of the road on Karađorđeva Street when a car ran into them, knocked them down and threw them into the canal. Since he didn’t stop he ran over the bike and on that occasion punctured the tire. He stopped about a kilometer away to change a tire and at that moment, thanks to a tip from the citizens, he was found by the police and taken to the police station.” writes Informer.

The investigation was carried out by members of the police from Bogatić and the prosecutor on duty. The young man had 1.39 per thousand of alcohol in his blood, so he was kept sober. With a criminal report, he was taken to the prosecutor’s office today, and according to the judge’s decision, for preliminary proceedings he was released after the hearing.

(WORLD/Informer)

