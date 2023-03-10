Great expectations for the first edition of Serravalle Fort Comics, which 27 e 28 next will immerse the ancient village of Serravalle in a dreamlike atmosphere. The event will be dedicated to the main protagonists of the world of comics and animation strips and will see the participation of many cosplay artists who, with their costumes, will make fans experience great emotions.

The event is organized by the Pro Loco of Serravalle, with the municipal administration which has granted its patronage. It will be an opportunity to admire the fantasy world wandering among the towers and ancient buildings of a country where you can still breathe the air of the Middle Ages. Among those who will participate in the event, the presence of the cosplay artist Sunita Zucca, aka Sunymao, well known by fans of this genre and also known to the television audience for her collaboration on the program “All Together now”, with Michelle Hunziker. Another character of great fame in the cosplay world who ensured his presence at this first edition of Serravalle Fort Comics is Massimo Borgioli, better known by lovers of this genre with the stage name Johnny Max Depp Captain Jack Sparrow.

As part of the event, the cosplay competition will be held which will reward the enthusiasts who best know how to interpret their favorite characters from the fantasy world with costumes and attitudes. Satisfied with this appointment that is looming on the horizon, the Councilor for Productive Activities Benedetta Vettori:

“Comics in Serravalle is an absolute novelty. With this event Serravalle will show its beauty through the shots of the participants and visitors. The event will be an unmissable opportunity to relaunch the historic village of Serravalle from a commercial and tourist point of view”.