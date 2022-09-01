Source title: Service Trade Guanzhi｜In 2021, the import and export of services in Shandong Province will complete 265.24 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 29%

On September 1, at the 2022 China International Trade in Services Fair, the Shandong Trading Group held a press conference on the achievements of Shandong Province’s trade in services, and issued implementation opinions on promoting the innovative development of Shandong’s digital trade. It is worth noting that the release of this implementation opinion marks that Shandong Province is the second province to issue implementation opinions after Zhejiang Province. The results conference focused on the development achievements of pilot cities and outstanding enterprises in digital trade and service trade in Shandong Province, and held policy, city and enterprise promotion. Shandong provincial government leaders, industry experts, and enterprise representatives attended the conference. The press conference pointed out that in recent years, service trade in Shandong Province has achieved rapid development. In 2021, the province’s service import and export will complete 265.24 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 29%, of which service exports will be 153.96 billion yuan, an increase of 48.1%, and the proportion of service imports and exports in the country will increase from 3.9% in 2020 to 5%. The offshore execution value of service outsourcing exceeded 150 billion yuan for the first time, reaching 152.64 billion yuan, an increase of 43.3%. While the scale of service trade continues to expand, the construction of the service trade system in Shandong Province has made positive progress. Among them, Yantai City was successfully selected as a new round of China‘s service outsourcing model cities. The Jinan area of ​​China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone has successfully established the second batch of national cultural export bases. Weihai City has been continuously selected as a national service trade innovation and development pilot, and has explored and accumulated a number of typical experiences to replicate and promote in Shandong Province and the whole country. See also Erdogan is angry when the British changed his mind|Erdogan|UK|Turkey_Sina News It is understood that a total of 98 companies from the Shandong trading group participated in this China International Service Trade Fair, with more than 400 registered people, and will participate in related activities through a combination of online and offline methods. The theme exhibition area of ​​Shandong Province will be built in a unified and special installation, with a total exhibition area of ​​100 square meters. Through the four major exhibition and display sections of digital trade, smart medical care, emerging industries and cultural services, it is planned to promote 22 outstanding enterprises in service trade in Shandong Province. Experience, video images, promotional materials and other forms, all-round display of Shandong’s service trade achievements.

On September 1, at the 2022 China International Trade in Services Fair, the Shandong Trading Group held a press conference on the achievements of Shandong Province’s trade in services, and issued implementation opinions on promoting the innovative development of Shandong’s digital trade.

It is worth noting that the release of this implementation opinion marks that Shandong Province is the second province to issue implementation opinions after Zhejiang Province. The results conference focused on the development achievements of pilot cities and outstanding enterprises in digital trade and service trade in Shandong Province, and held policy, city and enterprise promotion. Shandong provincial government leaders, industry experts, and enterprise representatives attended the conference.

The press conference pointed out that in recent years, service trade in Shandong Province has achieved rapid development. In 2021, the province’s service import and export will complete 265.24 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 29%, of which service exports will be 153.96 billion yuan, an increase of 48.1%, and the proportion of service imports and exports in the country will increase from 3.9% in 2020 to 5%. The offshore execution value of service outsourcing exceeded 150 billion yuan for the first time, reaching 152.64 billion yuan, an increase of 43.3%.

While the scale of service trade continues to expand, the construction of the service trade system in Shandong Province has made positive progress. Among them, Yantai City was successfully selected as a new round of China‘s service outsourcing model cities. The Jinan area of ​​China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone has successfully established the second batch of national cultural export bases. Weihai City has been continuously selected as a national service trade innovation and development pilot, and has explored and accumulated a number of typical experiences to replicate and promote in Shandong Province and the whole country.

It is understood that a total of 98 companies from the Shandong trading group participated in this China International Service Trade Fair, with more than 400 registered people, and will participate in related activities through a combination of online and offline methods. The theme exhibition area of ​​Shandong Province will be built in a unified and special installation, with a total exhibition area of ​​100 square meters. Through the four major exhibition and display sections of digital trade, smart medical care, emerging industries and cultural services, it is planned to promote 22 outstanding enterprises in service trade in Shandong Province. Experience, video images, promotional materials and other forms, all-round display of Shandong’s service trade achievements.