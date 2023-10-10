Serving children for 70 years

The nursery school of the Missionaries of the Immaculate was founded in 1953 on the outskirts of Monza, an initiative characterized by hospitality and openness

When it was born, in 1953, it was deliberately a response to a need in the suburbs. And with an authentically missionary spirit. Even if the suburbs, at that time, were those of Monza, in the Milanese Brianza, inhabited mainly by farmers, who could not afford to send their children to school in the city. Seventy years later, the initiative of the Missionaries of the Immaculate to create a nursery school in their home in Monza continues to represent a service and a sign for many families in the area. Who find there – today as in the past – a very particular educational context, attention to the person and openness to the world. Moreover, the coordinator herself, Sister Chiara Di Brigida, brings with her all these characteristics: trained as a hospital nursery and then nursery school teacher, she had already worked here before even being consecrated as a religious, and then returned in 2022 after eight years of mission in Northern Brazil, in degraded and dangerous suburbs, marked by poverty and the violence of drug traffickers.

At Villa Boschetto – as the nuns’ house in Monza is known – there is a completely different climate, but the same missionary spirit of welcome and openness. «I met a grandfather who had stayed with us in 1956, and who today accompanies his grandchildren!», Sister Chiara gives as an example. The nursery school currently welcomes around sixty children, with all the attention and methods that have been renewed over time to respond to different needs and to always offer new stimuli. «On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of its foundation, we are trying to find the people who attended the school, and to reconstruct the list of nuns and teachers who were involved, to recover the history of this nursery, but also to involve everyone in a big party at the end of the year.”

«When my sisters decided to open this school – continues Sister Chiara – here it was all countryside and there were families of farmers. The city of Monza was something distant and inaccessible for many of them. At the beginning, the nuns offered an informal welcome to the farmers’ children; then, little by little, they organized themselves and created this school, which was one of the first nursery schools in the area, the first private. In all these years, the missionaries have tried to respond to the need for education that existed in this territory, maintaining their missionary spirit.”

This is what she herself is trying to do today, after the difficult years of Covid-19. This anniversary therefore offers the opportunity for a new beginning, with many initiatives and activities, which go beyond the school walls to involve both the nuns (even the elderly ones) who live in the house in Monza, and above all the families. In an authentic community atmosphere. «We try to maintain a simple and sober style, but always very welcoming. We focus a lot on relationships with both teachers and families. We would like this school to be experienced as a safe and stimulating place, a place where everyone feels welcomed and accompanied even with prayer.”

The centrality of the relationship is something that Sister Chiara brought back to Italy from the mission in Brazil. «There time is lived to the rhythm of the Amazon River and relationships with others. But here too there is a great need to be listened to and for an understanding different from that experienced in hasty everyday life. Often even adults are looking for a different perspective and a time to be together.”

Of course, the pedagogical aspects are also very careful and must be excellent. But the family atmosphere and sharing characterize this nursery school, where no opportunity is missed to party. And perhaps there is a bit of Brazilian spirit here too… «Every party is an opportunity to be together even between different generations and to discuss the great themes that run through life from childhood to old age. This also creates community.”

The same goes for some important moments of the year such as Christmas and Easter, but also missionary October, to which the PIME missionaries also make their contribution with their testimonies to the children. Furthermore, last year, Sister Chiara asked all the sisters who work in other nursery schools around the world to send photos of their children, which were then hung on a large map in the school atrium. This initiative was also an opportunity for knowledge and openness to many realities in the world. At the same time, there has never been any lack of attention and welcome for those who are “different” among us, whether by origin, religion or some form of disability… «There are some “nos” that I don’t want to say . In fact, I would like to do much more!”, explains Sister Chiara. Who this year also said “yes” to the summer camp experience, a relief for many families.

«In these years – reflects Sister Chiara – I have learned what mission it is to serve Christ everywhere. It’s not just a geographical question. He who travels without meeting the other does not travel, but moves. My journey today is to stay here and meet others. And if our nursery authentically becomes a meeting place, then it is a true mission. Not only that: I am convinced that this small school should be a great sign of hope not only for the children but also for their families. Hope for a better world in which we can all be peacemakers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

