The State Council Information Office held a press conference on November 4 to release the white paper “China‘s Beidou in the New Era”, introducing the development achievements and future vision of China‘s Beidou satellite navigation system in the new era. The white paper pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Beidou system has entered a new era of rapid development. The 30 Beidou-3 satellites in orbit are in good condition, the system is stable and reliable, and the service performance is world-class. In addition, the white paper also plans for the first time the development blueprint of Beidou before 2035.

Released in eight languages ​​including Chinese, English, French, Russian, German, Spanish, Arabic, and Japanese, the White Paper on China‘s Beidou in the New Era presents the vivid image of China‘s Beidou satellite navigation system to the world in a comprehensive and three-dimensional manner, allowing people to more A good understanding of Beidou, understanding of Beidou, and application of Beidou will generate greater brand effects and gain greater economic benefits. Compared with the first version of the Beidou white paper of nearly 6,000 words released by the State Council Information Office in 6 years, the new version of the Beidou white paper of about 12,000 words introduces in detail China‘s policy proposition, construction and application achievements for the development of the Beidou satellite navigation system in the new era. China is actively developing the Beidou system. International cooperation to promote the internationalization of Beidou applications, so that China‘s Beidou can better serve the world and benefit mankind. The new white paper also proposes to jointly promote the vigorous development of satellite navigation and help build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Today, China‘s Beidou-3 global system has been completed, and the “three-step” strategy of the Beidou system has been fully realized. The Beidou global system in the new era is already a world-class satellite navigation system with advanced technology, leading design and powerful functions. The service index promised by the Beidou system has increased from the initial positioning accuracy of 10 meters to today’s 5 meters or even better, and can reach a positioning accuracy of 2-3 meters in local areas. The external service commitment of timing accuracy has increased from 20 nanoseconds to 10 nanoseconds. China Beidou has been deeply integrated into the overall situation of national economic development and the field of global economic development, injecting strong impetus into economic development and benefiting the entire human homeland.

A set of data can prove that China‘s Beidou has entered the fast lane of large-scale application development and huge application value in the new era. Beidou is deeply integrated into infrastructure, empowering all walks of life, and reaching thousands of households, producing significant economic and social benefits. In 2021, the overall output value of China‘s satellite navigation and location service industry will reach about 470 billion yuan. By the end of 2021, more than 7.8 million road operating vehicles have installed the Beidou system, and the total number of terminal products with Beidou positioning function has exceeded 1 billion sets. Communication timing, weather monitoring, emergency disaster reduction, urban management and other fields are accelerating the promotion of Beidou Scale application. China Beidou ground-based augmentation system has the ability to provide real-time meter-level, decimeter-level, centimeter-level or post-event millimeter-level high-precision positioning services to industry and mass users. At present, this network not only provides high-precision positioning services for more than 20 million mobile phones in China, but also provides Beidou accelerated positioning and Beidou high-precision services for more than 1.5 billion users in more than 230 countries and regions. The total number of services has reached 2 trillion times, the number of daily services is close to 3 billion.

What is even more eye-catching is that Beidou has created a precedent for direct satellite connection to mobile phones. Beidou’s powerful application technology can satisfy people that they can still send text messages when there is no mobile phone signal, can still report your location, and can still provide your location track. This is Beidou’s short message communication service. Because of Beidou, you will always be connected to the outside world, and you will always be online, truly achieving “one machine in hand, travel all over the world“.

The universe is vast and can be used by all countries; the sea of ​​stars is vast and requires human cooperation to explore. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China‘s Beidou system has been used in more than half of the world‘s countries and regions, and has become a well-known “world brand”. With the release of the new white paper, China‘s Beidou will become more widely known and deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and will be applied in a wider range and more fields, making new contributions to mankind.

Serving the world for the benefit of mankind, China‘s Beidou shines in the sky. The developing Beidou and the advancing Beidou are the vivid mirror images of the spirit of the Beidou. Independent innovation, openness and integration, unity of one mind, and pursuit of excellence are integrated into the national spirit with patriotism as the core, and filled with the spirit of the times with reform and innovation as the core. This is the secret of Beidou’s impressive achievements in the past, and it is also the driving force for the continuous development of Beidou in the future. Resonating at the same frequency with the national development in the new era and walking with the national rejuvenation, China‘s Beidou will always be a shining star in the sky. It belongs to China and the world.