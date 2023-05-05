Sesc Bom Retiro hosts the show ‘Brenda Lee and the Palace of the Princesses’ – MONDO MODA

LGBTQIA+ rights activist Brenda Lee (1948-1996) was honored in 2022 for the musical Brenda Lee and the Palace of the Princesseswinner of the Bibi Ferreira (Best Actress in Musicals and Best Script), APCA (Best Show of the Year) and Shell (Best Actress for Verônica Valenttino, first trans woman to win this award) awards.

Sesc Bom Retiro hosts a show on 5/19, 20 and 21 and 6/2, 3 and 4, Friday and Saturday, 8 pm, Sunday 6 pm, part of the Legítima Diferença program.

The musical features six transvestite actresses, Verónica Valenttino, Olivia Lopes, Tyller Antunes, Andrea Rosa Sá, Rafaela Bebiano and Leona Jhovs, in addition to the cisgender actor Fabio Redkowicz. The orchestra is formed by Rafa Miranda (piano), Juma Passa (double bass), Rafael Lourenço (drums) and Carlos Augusto (guitar and acoustic guitar). The preparation of actors is signed by Inês Aranha and the choreography by Gabriel Malo.

about the show

The dramaturgy combines three plans: The first is the musical numbers, which pay homage to the old São Paulo nightclubs that in the 1980s were a safe haven for the transgender population and generated job opportunities for transvestites. In this plan, the girls from Brenda’s house tell their past stories and talk about their dreams and goals through songs. There is also the plan of the chronological story in which Brenda gives up the dream of having her “Palace of the Princesses” in order to be able to welcome her friends who were sick and the plan of the interviews.

The musical’s original songs have elements of Brazilianness combined with contemporaneity, with reference to queer, transgender and non-binary composers. Electronic bases should allude to the nightclub, but the characters’ songs will have elaborate melodic contours and harmonies that reinforce the affective aspect of the song. In a final large number, the “daughters of Caetana” sing of their victories and celebrate their great protector, who paved the way for them to have a better life.

Service

Days 19, 20, 21/5 and 2, 3 and 4/6.

Fridays and Saturdays, 20h. Sundays 6pm

Location: Sesc Bom Retiro (Alameda Nothmann, 185. CEP 01216-000. Campos Elíseos, São Paulo — SP. Phone: (11) 3332-3600)

Values ​​R＄ 12 (Full Credential), R＄ 20 (Half) and R＄ 40 (Full)

Tickets on sale through the Sesc Portal from 5/9 at 12 pm, and in person at the units from 5/10 at 5 pm

Parking (529 Cleveland Alameda); R＄ 5.50 the first hour and R＄ 2 per additional hour (Full Credential). R＄ 12 the first hour and R＄ 3 per additional hour (Others). Values ​​for the public of shows at night R＄ 7.50 (Full credential). R＄ 15 (Others).

Hours: Tuesday to Friday: 9am to 8pm. Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm. Sunday: 10am to 6pm. IMPORTANT: On show days, parking is open until the end of the show.