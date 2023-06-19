Home » SETA The fleet is renewed with 31 new methane vehicles in the urban network of Modena – Companies
SETA The fleet is renewed with 31 new methane vehicles in the urban network of Modena – Companies



SETA – concessionaire for the management of local public road transport in the provinces of Modena, Reggio Emilia and Piacenza – is renewing its fleet by welcoming 31 new methane-powered vehicles, which will be used on the urban network of the capital of Modena and on the extra-urban one, contributing to significantly improve the quality of the service provided and to reduce its environmental impact.

The new vehicles were purchased thanks to a substantial corporate investment plan, which sees a significant portion of self-financing and is also supported by resources guaranteed by the Municipality of Modena and the Emilia-Romagna Region. By 2026, the fleet in the Modena area (consisting of around 400 buses) will be 50% renewed, while that of the city of Modena will be almost entirely renewed.

SETA is also investing considerable resources also to implement the technological and infrastructural endowment of the service provided in the Modena basin, starting with the strengthening of the internal methane distributor and the new technologies present on the vehicles.

