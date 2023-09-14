Home » Sevastopol, images of the damage to the Russian ship hit by the Ukrainian attack – Corriere TV
Ukraine announced that it had struck a Russian submarine for the first time. This “Kilo” class submarine was reportedly damaged during a massive attack on the port of Sevastopol, headquarters of the Russian Black Sea fleet. Yesterday September 13, Moscow reported two ships damaged after a night attack on a shipyard in the port of Sevastopol. According to Andriy Yusov, spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), “a large landing ship and a submarine were hit” with perhaps irreversible damage. Ukraine reportedly used Storm Shadow missiles to strike.

September 14, 2023 – Updated September 14, 2023, 9.20pm

