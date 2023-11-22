Seven Operas at the Municipal Theater of São Paulo in 2024 – MONDO MODA

The 2024 schedule of São Paulo Municipal Theater will feature seven operas: Madama Butterfly, by Puccini, Carmen, by Bizet, a national opera, The Diamond Contractor, by Francisco Mignone, Bluebeard’s Castle, by Béla Bartók, Judith’s Look, by Malin Bång, Nabucco, by Giuseppe Verdi, and María de Buenos Aires, by Piazzolla, revival of 2021.

Madama Butterfly

The house’s lyrical season begins on March 15th with Madama Butterfly, which will be stage-directed by Livia Sabag. Commemorating the centenary of Giacomo Puccini’s death, which already has a double tribute planned: the Municipal Symphony Orchestra presents, in December, La Bohème, in concert. In the work in three acts, which will be conducted by Roberto Minczuk on the 15th to 20th and by Alessandro Sangiorgi on the 22nd and 23rd, the classic story of Pinkerton, an American officer in Nagasaki, and Cio-Cio-San, a devoted young Japanese woman who will, throughout the narrative, experience countless painful situations that will prove the impossibility of her love.

In the title role as sopranos, the Italian Carmen Giannattasio shares the dates with the Japanese-born Uruguayan Eiko Senda. Playing Pinkerton, Spaniard Celso Albelio and Chilean Enrique Bravo are part of the alternating cast.

Carmen

Next, a production of the brilliant Carmen, by Georges Bizet, premieres on May 3rd with stage direction by Jorge Takla and associate direction by Ronaldo Zero.

“If you don’t love me, I love you. If I love you, be careful.” Once again, Carmen’s life and passion will take the stage at the Theatro Municipal de São Paulo. Composed by Georges Bizet, with a libretto by Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy based on a novel by Prosper Mérimée, Carmen is one of the five most performed operas in the world. With iconic sections, this libretto takes place in a Seville imagined and set to music by Bizet through sounds inspired by gypsy and Spanish music.

The original story revolves around the gypsy Carmen, who works in a tobacco factory in Seville, Spain. Known for seducing men, the gypsy involves the soldier Don José and convinces him to desert his military post to follow her.

Two opposing worlds, a violent passion and the most famous femicide in the history of opera. In the version that will be presented at the Theatro in 2024, Takla proposes a new environment for the plot – a haute couture atelier, with its internal disputes, glamor and a myriad of characters from the disputed world of fashion.

The Diamond Contractor

A title that premiered at the Amazonas Opera Festival in May this year, O Contractador de Diamantes, by Francisco Mignone, will be performed for the first time on the stage of the São Paulo theater with conductor Alessandro Sangiorgi, from June 28th to July 2nd.

The direction is in charge of William Pereira, who marked national dramaturgy with the founding of historical companies such as A Barca de Dionísio, in addition to being responsible for numerous productions of this genre in the main houses in the country. In the main roles, Lício Bruno and Rosana Lamosa. The opera takes place in Diamantina, Minas Gerais, and was written when Mignone was just 24 years old. The São Paulo version will have a difference compared to the previous year: a congada will take place in a scene with a traditional group from Justinópolis, MG.

Bluebeard’s Castle and Judith’s Gaze

The following month, a double bill took over the Theater. Bluebeard’s Castle, the only opera by Hungarian composer Béla Bartók, with a libretto by Béla Balázs, is a symbolist work of great psychological depth.

Based on a well-known oral transmission fable codified in the 17th century by Charles Perrault, the opera has just two characters: the noble and mysterious Bluebeard himself and Judith, his new wife. The harrowing plot, behind closed doors and forbidden to Bluebeard’s young wife, gives rise to one of the richest scores in the modern opera repertoire.

Seven locked doors and an atmosphere of imminent threat make Judith’s tense journey of discovery a journey into the depths of the human psyche, represented by the very castle that gives the opera its title. Castle that guards Bluebeard’s loneliness and darkness, and that bleeds with every open door.

In Judith’s Gaze, an opera specially commissioned and premiered in 2022, librettist Mara Lee and composer Malin Bang, both Swedish, rewrite the story from the title character’s point of view. Judith no longer wants to open the doors of Bluebeard’s castle, she wants to unlock her own.

Traveling to the subconscious (or to her own castle), Judith encounters her fears and desires and the opera reveals the subjectivity of this character who once lived in the shadow and darkness of her husband.

The production is a co-production of Theatro Municipal de São Paulo with Folkoperan, from Stockholm, Sweden, where it premiered in 2023, and Muziektheater Transparant, from Belgium, with scenic direction by Wouter Van Looy, a Belgian artist especially committed to expanding access to the audience to contemporary repertoires. Director of operas and musical theaters with extensive experience in productions of different formats, Van Looy directs a production in Brazil for the first time.

Nabucco

Then, from September 27th, one of the most prolific and award-winning Brazilian directors, Christiane Jatahy – who received the prestigious Golden Lion from the Venice International Theater Exhibition for her work as a whole in 2022 and is an artist associated with Odéon – Théâtre de L’Europe de Paris since 2016 – makes her debut as scenic director at the Theatro Municipal de São Paulo staging Nabucco, by Giuseppe Verdi.

The work, which premiered at Scala in Milan in 1842, tells the story of King Nebuchadnezzar II of Babylon. Written during the Austrian occupation in northern Italy, the work had its Hebrew Slave Choir from the third act transformed into a symbolic song of Italian nationalism at the time.

Jatahy’s production, which premiered in 2023, was acclaimed by critics and audiences at the Grand Theater of Geneva, with its exploration of the permeability of cinematographic and theatrical languages. The production at Theatro Municipal will have as Nabucco, in the different casts, the Italian Alberto Gazale and the American Brian Major, as Abigaille, the Uruguayan Maria José Siri and the North American Marsha Thompson. As Zaccaria, Brazilian basses Savio Sperandio and Matheus França alternate in a cast that also includes Luisa Francescone and Juliana Taino as Fenenea and Marcello Vannucci and Guilherme Moreira as Ismaele.

Maria from Buenos Aires

In November, María de Buenos Aires, the tango opera by Astor Piazzolla that was a hit in 2021, will be re-staged in the Sala de Espetáculos. The work premiered in 1968, with a libretto by Uruguayan writer Horacio Ferrer. In a complex and dreamlike mix of music and poetry, the opera tells the life story of Maria, a prostitute from the suburbs of Buenos Aires.

Piazzolla creates a work that mixes multiple musical styles, from tango to jazz, to take us on this journey through the night of the Argentine capital.

In this revival of the successful staging carried out by Kiko Goifman In 2021, the director brings live cinema to the scene, mixing images and uniting different artistic languages ​​with the Buenos Aires and Brazilian atmosphere, in addition to featuring the participation of prostitutes who are members of the Daspu collective, a brand owned by the NGO Davida.

Kiko Goifman is a director, screenwriter, multimedia artist, web artist, cultural producer and actor. He directs several video works, including fiction, documentaries, music videos and TV programs.

Service: Municipal Theater (Praça Ramos de Azevedo, s/nº, Sé – São Paulo, SP)

Performance Room Capacity – 1503 people

