Seven people suspected of being part of a terrorist group close to ISIS have been arrested in Belgium

Belgian police on Thursday arrested seven people suspected of being part of a terrorist group close to ISIS and planning a terrorist attack in Belgium. A spokesman for the prosecution who ordered the arrests, Eric Van Duyse, said that the attack would have targeted “an institution located in Belgium”, but the precise targets have not yet been identified. Van Duyse added that at the time of the arrest the seven people were “actively trying to obtain weapons”.

Those arrested are almost all Chechens, three of whom also hold Belgian citizenship. The arrests were made in several cities in western Belgium, including Roeselare, Menin, Ostend, Wevelgem and Ghent. Nine homes were searched in the operation. Now the prosecution will have to assess whether there is sufficient evidence to formally indict the seven suspects: the charges would be attempted murder for terrorism, participation in the activities of a terrorist group and preparation of a terrorist attack.

