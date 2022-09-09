It has been there in the life of all its 150 million subjects, has seen seven popes, 14 US presidents and 15 British prime ministers: Elizabeth II is the eternal queen, the ruler of records. Only Louis XIV, the Sun King, remained on the throne longer than her. Since 6 February 1952, the date of the sudden death of her father George VI of her, the Queen of England has reigned for 70 long years and 214 days. Today the last British queen is gone. And with it a century of history.

Goodbye Elizabeth, the last British Queen Maria Corbi 08 September 2022



There were 26,407 days of the sovereign of France, who however came to the throne when he was just 4 years old, in 1643: the task of leading the nation was therefore managed for a long time by his mother Anne of Habsburg, while Elizabeth carried the weight on her only his shoulders from the age of 25. Only her longevity has precedents in the royal family: her mother, in fact, Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, lived to the age of almost 102 years. She was the wife of King George VI, she was queen consort from 1936 to 1952. When her daughter took the throne, she assumed the title of queen mother, which she retained until her death in 2002.

Leaving the numbers to speak, Elizabeth, who celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in June, won this second place in the ranking of the longest-lived rulers last June 13, when she overtook Rama IX of Thailand, who in turn had reigned for 70 years and 126 days between 1946 and 2016. The queen has long been the one who reigned the longest in Great Britain, having surpassed Queen Victoria already on 9 September 2015: the great-great-grandmother remained on the throne for 63 years, 7 months and 2 days, until 1901.

His Majesty’s subjects are about 150 million around the world. From Winston Churchill to the very recent Liz Truss, Elizabeth led the UK with 16 prime ministers, giving the last post to the Tory leader just two days ago. He saw 14 presidents of the United States pass through the White House, from Harry Truman to the current Joe Biden, and 7 popes rise to the papal throne: Pius XII, John XXIII, Paul VI, John Paul I and John Paul II, until his resignation Benedict XVI and Francis.

Elizabeth II traveled to over 120 countries on the occasion of over 270 official visits and participated in hundreds of thousands of ceremonies. Another record, that of the longest-lived marriage among the sovereigns, 74 years with Prince Philip, married on November 20, 1947 and died on April 9, 2021. The beloved husband now, perhaps, finally reached.