*By Ricardo Ramos, CEO of Precifica

the segment fashion has some peculiarities that make the process of defining prices much more complex than in other sectors. This market works a lot with the collection concept. So, most of the products have a limited “duration”. The retailer works with items for four or six months that are unlikely to sell afterward. At the end of the period of a certain fashion, other models of the new season enter. Thus, the entire process of proper pricing and sales is restarted.

This characteristic of the collection cycle, which can also be seen as product validity, raises some very important questions. Should I do promotions? If yes, when? How to determine the discount amount? Then there is the issue of product range. Fashion is generally a segment with a large number of products, SKUs, and it works as follows: the store has a dress that is available in three, four or five colors; each shade can be found in sizes S, M, L, and XL; the retailer, then, needs to define prices and promotions taking into account the characteristic of the grid.

Some establishments, by business definition, need to stipulate the same price for all colors or even all sizes. But there are stores that work with different values ​​for certain colors that have more output, or different prices for larger sizes. So, it depends a lot on the business rule, on the retailer in the sector fashion. Due to turnover, it is common for there to be a considerable renewal of products, leading the fashion sector to two problems.

First, the need for price definition is constant not only for existing products, but also for new ones. The second point: how do you set the price for a product that has never been sold before? Another very challenging and common aspect in this area is the sensitivity to seasonality, as the stores work with products that closely correspond to the seasons of the year.

So what is the high point of an operation fashion? Now, it is the shopkeeper who determines, in an agile and extremely assertive way, the prices of his entire mix of products to obtain the best possible profit throughout the season without remaining stock.

Unfortunately, establishments in general apply large discount ranges at the end of the period, precisely because they were not efficient in their pricing strategy during the collection. That is, it is necessary to liquidate the remaining inventory. Or the opposite happens: to avoid this stock, some stores start the cycle with low prices, reducing the profit margin and generating rupture of the volume before the end of the collection, which is also not desirable.

To avoid all of this, it is worth considering some aspects when setting prices:

Take into account all the costs involved, both acquisition and operational. It is always good to remember that the acquisition value is not the only existing one. From storage to delivery, including the payment of fees and taxes; these are expenses necessary for the sale to take place, so everything must be included in the sale price.

After defining the costs involved in selling the products, it is time to define results, including the desired profit margin, which obviously has to be above cost, as profit is the clean value of the sale, after subtracting all the expenses. That is, it is the part left over for the shopkeeper.

Fashion has an aspect that sets it apart from other branches of retail. There is a subjective component to be considered in the price of the product: the stylist’s creativity. After all, a new product for the next season makes consumers willing to spend more.

Monitor the competition. It is important to have prices that take into account market practice. However, when it comes to fashion, it is always good to consider whether or not your product is unique. If the items in your store are similar to those of other establishments, having similar prices may be worthwhile.

But if the pieces available are exclusive, maybe your store will be able to charge different prices. Even so, it is important to have full knowledge of your target audience to draw the most appropriate value.

Don’t just stick to one price for the collection period. Considering spring/summer and autumn/winter, it takes six months to clear all stock for each campaign. In that time, there are specific dates, moments for promotions that require constant changes in values. Balance your pricing strategy by analyzing the variables that impact sales throughout the product sales cycle. The idea is to extract maximum profit without stockouts or items remaining on the shelf.

As you can see, pricing is a complex process. To do everything mentioned above, the ideal is to rely on technology. Solutions of pricingmainly based on artificial intelligence, are capable of setting prices according to demand, competition, seasonality, weather, among other variables, streamlining, giving scale and transparency to the process and allowing managers to carry out an analysis without bias.

All tips are important and cannot be left out. However, the last one deserves special attention because it is the solution that enables all the work and the entire strategy that involves the pricing of products.

In the past, it was common for a retailer to define the sales value and maintain it for a long time. Those were times when changes occurred more slowly. Today, with the digitization of processes and the creation of e-commerce, changes are too fast and humanly impossible to keep up with. Hence the need to use technology as a solution to these pains that are so common in retail, especially in fashion.