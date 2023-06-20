Home » Seventh district, Costantino and Ganci pass with the DC
World

Seventh district, Costantino and Ganci pass with the DC

by admin
Seventh district, Costantino and Ganci pass with the DC

by livesicilia.it – ​​32 seconds ago

2′ OF READING In the presence of the national secretary of the Christian Democrats, Totò Cuffaro, of the national councilor of the party and member of the national executive, Alessio Savona, of the regional councilor for the family, social and labor policies, Nuccia Albano,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Seventh district, Costantino and Ganci pass with the DC appeared 32 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Trump: Inflation is soaring, flights have been cancelled, and the United States is like a third world country|Trump|United States_Sina Military_Sina.com

You may also like

BiH Luxembourg live broadcast livestream | Sport

Brembo moves its registered office to the Netherlands

A tourist submarine in the United States disappeared...

Anti-mafia commission, hearing of the regional manager on...

arrivano NFS Unbound, The Bookwalker, Bramble, F.I.S.T. e...

World Refugee Day: Uganda, a unique hospitality despite...

Taylor Swift will perform in Madrid in May...

Uganda Begins Burying School Attack Victims – Voice...

Aleksandra Nikolić painting from Bujanovac | Entertainment

Himalayan glaciers are melting at a high rate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy