The protests of peasants and indigenous peoples in a small town in southern Colombia turned into serious clashes between Thursday and Friday with the police protecting the works of an oil company. At the moment in Los Pozos, near San Vicente del Caguan, a policeman and a farmer have been killed, while 79 agents of the special riot squad have been taken hostage by protesters. Among the hostages there are also nine employees of the oil company Emerald Energy.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro sent delegations from the Defense Ministry, the Interior Ministry and the Army to the scene and called for the immediate unconditional release of the hostages who are “in good condition and are receiving food and water,” according to as reported by government sources.

Protesters in the province of Caquetá have been protesting for twenty days now and had implemented some roadblocks in the past. The situation became more tense in the early hours of Thursday, for reasons that are still not fully clarified: the demonstrators allegedly set fire to some structures used by the oil company. At that point the riot police, known as ESMAD, who have been in Colombia, would have intervened accused of numerous abuses in the past.

In the clashes that followed, the policeman Ricardo Arley Monroy Prieto died, struck in the neck with a machete while “he was busy protecting the structures of Emerald Energy” and the protester Reinel Arévalo, from a gunshot wound. Seven other police officers were injured, according to local sources. Protesters then attacked the oil company’s facilities with Molotov cocktails and took the 79 policemen and 9 employees hostage.

Peasants and ethnic peoples from Caquetá hold 79 police officers and 9 civilians from the Emerald Energy oil company in their power in the Los Pozos community booth. Government presence is urgent.

The protest concerns some works that the oil company, which depends on the Chinese state company Sinochem, had undertaken to carry out since 2018 in the agreements that allowed it to search for and extract oil in the area. In particular, the protesters, mostly belonging to indigenous peoples, are demanding that 42 kilometers of roads in the area be paved and that a series of infrastructures be built. This kind of protest is quite common in Colombia in areas where there are mining and oil installations: local communities are asking companies to take care of improving the infrastructure of the places concerned.

The police present in the area have reported that among the demonstrators there may be a group of FARC fighters, the Revolutionary Armed Forces that have fought against the government for decades: it is said to be a dissident group that rejected the 2016 peace deal and which may have been central to making the clashes more violent.