Home World Several cities in Ukraine were bombed by Russian missiles, Putin may step up the attack – BBC News 中文
World

Several cities in Ukraine were bombed by Russian missiles, Putin may step up the attack – BBC News 中文

by admin
Several cities in Ukraine were bombed by Russian missiles, Putin may step up the attack – BBC News 中文
  • Matt Murphy
  • BBC reporter

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with senior military officials on the same day that the Russian army launched a new round of missile attacks on infrastructure in Ukraine.

Putin spent most of Friday (December 16) at the headquarters of the “Special Military Operations” to discuss Russia’s next steps.

Meanwhile, some Ukrainian military officials have claimed that Russia is planning a new offensive, possibly early next year.

A Russian attack on Ukraine’s power grid has left millions without power in the dark.

You may also like

Will the House Ways and Means Committee Review...

Orwell’s “1984” is the best-selling book of Russian...

Tunisia, voters boycott the polls, less than 9%...

Ukraine, breaking news. Mayor of Kiev: heating is...

China grappling with the largest wave of omicrons:...

Affinati: “Iran concerns us all, we must be...

Kyiv declares national air alert, fighting rages near...

The Pope: “I have already signed my resignation...

Listening to the author’s speech at the Swedish...

Japan: workers wanted to sleep, post-Covid study

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy