Home World Several civilians killed in attack near mayor’s office – yqqlm
World

Several civilians killed in attack near mayor’s office – yqqlm

by admin

Original title: Several civilians were attacked and killed near the mayor’s office

The Somali Ministry of Information said that at least five civilians were killed in an attack on the mayor’s office in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on the 22nd.

According to the Somali Ministry of Information and witnesses, militants from the extremist organization “Shabab” broke into the area near the mayor’s office in Mogadishu at noon that day, launched a suicide bombing attack, and exchanged fire with security forces.

The Somali Ministry of Information said on social media Facebook that security forces took control of the situation a few hours later and killed six attackers.

Farah Abdullahi, who works in the mayor’s office, told Reuters, “We were in the office when we heard a deafening explosion and ran outside, followed by gunshots.”

Abdi Kadir Abdirahman, head of an ambulance company in Somalia, estimated that the number of casualties may be higher. The agency has transported the bodies of eight civilians and at least 16 others were injured in the attack.

The mayor’s office is located in the local government headquarters building in Mogadishu. The nearby roads are equipped with concrete anti-collision facilities and multiple roadblocks, about 1.5 kilometers away from the president’s office.

Al-Shabaab claimed the attack in a statement. Liu Jiang (according to Xinhua News Agency)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

The latest developments: Russian Foreign Minister said that...

80% of South Koreans hate what happened to...

Russia lowers the level of diplomatic relations with...

The U.S. Department of Justice found more confidential...

New massacre in California, 7 dead after a...

60 years after the signing of the “Elysee...

Usa, Cnn: “36 shootings since the beginning of...

USA, controversy over Trump’s photo with the Philadelphia...

Usa, school shooting in Iowa: two students dead,...

Margelletti on Leopards: “That’s why tanks are fundamental...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy