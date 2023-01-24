Original title: Several civilians were attacked and killed near the mayor’s office

The Somali Ministry of Information said that at least five civilians were killed in an attack on the mayor’s office in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on the 22nd.

According to the Somali Ministry of Information and witnesses, militants from the extremist organization “Shabab” broke into the area near the mayor’s office in Mogadishu at noon that day, launched a suicide bombing attack, and exchanged fire with security forces.

The Somali Ministry of Information said on social media Facebook that security forces took control of the situation a few hours later and killed six attackers.

Farah Abdullahi, who works in the mayor’s office, told Reuters, “We were in the office when we heard a deafening explosion and ran outside, followed by gunshots.”

Abdi Kadir Abdirahman, head of an ambulance company in Somalia, estimated that the number of casualties may be higher. The agency has transported the bodies of eight civilians and at least 16 others were injured in the attack.

The mayor’s office is located in the local government headquarters building in Mogadishu. The nearby roads are equipped with concrete anti-collision facilities and multiple roadblocks, about 1.5 kilometers away from the president’s office.

Al-Shabaab claimed the attack in a statement.

