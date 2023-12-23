Several dead and many injured

Tragic Accident Leaves 5 Dead and 20 Injured in Limonar, Matanzas

A tragic accident occurred this morning in the municipality of Limonar, province of Matanzas, involving three vehicles, including a bus and a passenger transport van.

Thirteen of the 20 injured have been received at the Faustino Pérez hospital, with 2 patients in critical condition. Four others have injuries that require immediate attention but are not life-threatening, and 7 have minor injuries. Unfortunately, the death of one patient is confirmed, bringing the total number of deaths to 5.

Lieutenant Colonel Eddys Estevez Rodríguez, Matanzas Traffic Chief, reported that so far 5 deaths have been recorded as a result of the accident near Limonar, two at the scene and three in medical centers.

Additionally, a child under 10 years of age is being treated in serious condition at the Matanzas Provincial Pediatric Hospital “Eliseo Noel Caamaño.”

Anaelis Santana Álvarez, deputy director of the institution, mentioned that the minor is undergoing a CT scan to continue treatment. Details indicate that the accident occurred when a Cupet truck collided with a passenger transport vehicle, causing an additional collision with a bus that was covering the Matanzas-Limonar route.

The incident took place on a curve between Limonar and Caoba, with local residents indicating the involvement of another vehicle and reporting numerous injuries, some seriously.

Local authorities are at the scene of the accident, transferring the injured to health institutions in the main municipality and to the Limonar polyclinic. A Periódico Girón team is present to expand on this tragic information, and updates will be provided as they become available. The situation remains “developing news.”