Several nuclear power plants in Ukraine shut down, water and power cut off in many places

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-24 08:52

CCTV News Client News On the 23rd local time, the Ukrainian National Nuclear Energy Corporation issued an announcement saying that due to the decrease in the load of the Ukrainian power system, the emergency protection systems of several nuclear power plants in Rovno, South Ukraine and Khmelnytsky were triggered. Generator sets have automatically stopped running. The announcement emphasized that the radiation levels in the locations of the nuclear power plants and adjacent areas are normal. The announcement also pointed out that the power supply to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was also forced to be interrupted, and the nuclear power plant entered a complete blackout mode. All diesel generators inside the power plant were operating normally, and the radiation level at the site was normal.

On the same day, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy stated that the Russian missile attack caused all nuclear power plants and most thermal and hydropower plants in Ukraine to temporarily stop generating power, and the transmission facilities were also damaged. The vast majority of electricity users across the country were cut off. Given the extent of the damage, it may take a long time to restore power and there will be disruption to heat and water supplies.

In addition, the Ukrainian side also stated that Kyiv was attacked by multiple missiles that day, causing casualties and damage to some facilities. The Russian side has not yet responded to this.