Several people were injured in Morocco in an accident on the set of the film sequel ‘Gladiator’

Several members of the crew engaged in Morocco in the filming of the sequel to the film Gladiator they were injured in an on-set accident. The incident was communicated by the production company Paramount Pictures, which specified that all the injured people (whose exact number has not been communicated) are in “stable conditions”. At the moment, the causes and dynamics of the accident are not even clear, which however seems to be linked to an explosion on the set that occurred a few days ago, of which, among others, he had spoken Variety.

The continuation of Gladiator, whose title is not yet known, is directed (like the first film) by Ridley Scott and will star Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, but not Russell Crowe. The film is scheduled for release in November 2024.