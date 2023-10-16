Severe Drought in Amazonas, Brazil: Music and Football Inspire Hope Amidst Environmental Crisis

Severe Drought in Amazonas, Brazil: Showers Disperse the Smoke, Music, and Football Inspire

China News Service, Manaus, October 16 – The Brazilian Amazon has been facing a severe drought, but a recent shower brought some relief to the capital city of Amazonas state, Manaus. The rain dispersed the thick smoke caused by forest fires that have been plaguing the region for the past two months. Despite the improved air quality, the smell of fireworks still lingered in the air.

On October 15, as the rain poured, 34-year-old hotel waiter Ronnie was busy giving directions to tourists while keeping an eye on a live football match on his mobile phone. The first match of the Brazilian Football League C final took place at the Amazon Stadium, where Amazon Football Club faced Bruschi Football Club. The venue was filled with enthusiastic spectators, cheering and shouting for their teams.

Manaus recently declared a state of emergency due to the urgent drought situation. However, the local drought has persisted, resulting in ongoing forest fires. The fire alarms have become a regular occurrence, and the city’s air quality has been consistently rated as “the worst in the world” by the country’s environmental protection agency. As a result, many outdoor events and large-scale activities, including international marathons, have been suspended.

According to Brazil’s National Institute of Space Research, the number of wildfires in the Amazon in October reached its highest level in 25 years. By the 12th of the month, a total of 2,770 fires had been reported, marking a 154% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Ronnie suggested that the fires might be caused by the local practice of setting fires in forested areas to facilitate deforestation and land clearing.

Ronnie expressed his joy that the football match was able to proceed as scheduled, believing that the rain brought good luck. He stated, “I really hope that our players can ‘walk out of the rainforest’ (win) this year.”

However, the showers cannot solve the underlying issue of the prolonged drought. Many tributaries of the Amazon River have dried up, leaving several riverside communities without access to food and clean drinking water. The Amazon State Civil Defense Department recently released data revealing that more than 270,000 people have been affected by the disaster in Amazonas state. Out of the 42 towns in the state, 18 are on alert, while only 2 remain in normal conditions.

The Amazon River, known as the largest river in the world by volume, is also experiencing the repercussions of the drought. The riverbeds are exposed, leaving previously submerged areas uncovered. One such example is Ponta Negra Beach, a renowned tourist attraction in Manaus. The decrease in tourists has resulted in a decreased amount of trash, causing beach cleaner Gerson and his team to have a less busy afternoon.

Gerson explained, “Originally, the river water would reach the mango tree on the bank. It has been drying for two months. I have never seen such a severe situation in my more than ten years of work.”

Despite the challenging circumstances, the local community is finding solace in music and nature. A local band held a beach concert, attracting a crowd that included many young people sitting on the ground, their motorcycle helmets beside them. Among them was a girl named Adrianna, who shared her family’s experience living near Lake Plaquecuara. She mentioned that the lake, which used to be accessible by boat, dried up completely just two days ago.

Due to the drought, dozens of schools in Riverside communities have been instructed by the local education department to end the school year early. Adrianna’s younger siblings are now attending classes remotely from home. Adrianna and her friends embarked on a long and difficult bicycle journey to purchase daily necessities in the city and attend the concert. She expressed, “We miss the singing of Ponta Negra. Sitting by the Amazon River, I will feel at ease seeing that the river is still there.”

Although the showers brought temporary relief from the smoke, the severe drought continues to impact the Amazonas region. The people living in the area are resilient, finding inspiration in music, football, and the presence of their beloved river.

