Severe Rainstorm in South Korea Leaves 47 Dead and 3 Missing

South Korea is facing a devastating situation due to continuous heavy rain that has resulted in multiple casualties and widespread damage. According to a report from South Korea’s Central Disaster Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, the search and rescue department found the body of a missing person in Liquan County, North Gyeongsang Province on the 21st local time. This brings the total number of deaths to 47, with 3 still missing.

The heavy rain has forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 residents and has caused significant damage to private and public facilities. Reports indicate that around 1,300 private facilities and 1,327 public facilities have been damaged, leaving many people temporarily displaced. In addition, more than 34,000 hectares of crops have been submerged, causing significant losses for farmers. The agricultural sector has also suffered a blow with the death of 825,000 poultry and livestock.

The situation is expected to worsen as the meteorological department has forecasted concentrated heavy rain in many parts of South Korea over the weekend. This poses a serious threat to the already affected areas and could exacerbate the ongoing damage.

The South Korean government and disaster response teams are working tirelessly to provide assistance and support to the affected communities. They are coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of residents and provide relief to those in need.

This recent disaster highlights the vulnerability of South Korea to extreme weather events and the need for improved disaster preparedness and response measures. As the country continues to grapple with the devastating effects of heavy rain, it is crucial for the government and relevant authorities to prioritize the safety and well-being of the affected population.

