The death toll has risen to 146 and 150 injured in a severe stampede at a major Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday night. South Korean President Yoon Seok-hye called an emergency response meeting, saying that the first priority is to rescue the injured. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed deep condolences, saying “France is with you”.

As of 2:30 a.m. local time, 146 people had been killed and another 150 injured, including 146 people, the South Korean capital’s fire official Choi Seong-beom said at a news conference on the stampede, Agence France-Presse reported. Many were seriously injured. The victims were many young women. He said that a large number of the dead were trampled to death by the crowd, and he believed that the death toll could still increase. The situation is quite dire.

He said 74 bodies of the deceased had been transported to the hospital and 46 bodies left on the street were being transported to a nearby gym for identification by the authorities.

About 100,000 people gathered in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul at 22:20 local time on Saturday evening for a large Halloween celebration. Reuters quoted South Korean Fire Department official Choi Cheon-sik (transliteration) as describing: At that time, a large number of people pushed forward in a narrow alley near the Hamilton Hotel (Hamilton Hotel) in the center of Itaewon, causing the crowd to trample, and many People were pushed to death. The Hamilton Hotel is a major party venue in Seoul.

Local South Korean media reported earlier that after an unidentified celebrity visited a bar in Itaewon, a large crowd flocked to the bar, causing a stampede.

Yonhap News Agency said 50 people suffered cardiac arrest. Due to the large number of injured people at the scene, most of them were suspected of having cardiopulmonary arrest, and 142 fire trucks arrived at the scene to rescue the injured.

Reuters reported that some of the wounded who were taken to the hospital were foreign nationals.

Photos released by Yonhap News Agency showed more than a dozen people lying on the street, rescuers giving artificial respiration to some people, and police blocking the road. There was also video showing some 20 bodies covered in sheets or blankets, and some of the injured being carried on stretchers into ambulances and taken to hospitals.

According to the South Korean President’s Office, Yin Xiyue rushed to the office shortly after the accident to preside over the emergency response meeting for the Halloween accident in Itaewon. Yin Xiyue instructed at the meeting, “The immediate priority now is to transport and rescue the injured and provide timely medical services to all those affected.”

The president also ordered an “immediate” response, including clearing the way for ambulances and other necessary traffic controls, said Lee Jae-myeong, a deputy spokesman for the South Korean presidential office.

It is said that more than 400 emergency personnel from all over the country, including almost all available ambulance personnel in Seoul, have been sent to the scene to treat the wounded.

This year’s Halloween event in South Korea was the first celebration since the coronavirus pandemic, and attendees were asked to wear masks outdoors.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted Saturday night to express his deep condolences to the people of South Korea, saying: “France is with you.”