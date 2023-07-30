Severe storms and winds in Washington, 200,000 people without electricity

Strong storms and winds, which blew with a force of up to 140 kilometers per hour, left about 200 thousand people without electricity in the US capital and its metropolitan area on Saturday, according to the specialized portal PowerOutage.US. Strong gusts of wind toppled trees and light poles in Washington as well as in the two neighboring states: Virginia and Maryland. As EFE was able to verify, in the town of Arlington, in northern Virginia, some trees – uprooted – had fallen on vehicles and houses.

After the storm, dozens of people took to the streets to assess the damage and chat with other neighbors. Similar damage was reported in other parts of Maryland and Washington.

Such was the impact of the wind that Arlington National Cemetery, where the United States bury its war veterans, announced on Twitter that it will delay its opening hours on Sunday so it can clean up fallen trees and limbs.

At Arlington Cemetery, it is traditional for a soldier to always stand guard and parade, rifle in hand, past the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of those missing in action. Despite strong winds and rain, the soldier guarding the grave continued to parade impassively, as Arlington Cemetery itself showed on its Twitter account.

The storm caused numerous lightning and thunder as winds reached speeds of between 60 and 80 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The storms came after several days in which the region recorded high temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius.

According to Washington Postseveral area residents believe Saturday’s storm is the worst since one that hit the Washington area in June 2012 with winds between 60 and 80 mph, leaving a million people without power. .